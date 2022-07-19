The anticipation has been building, and it’s finally time for the Clarion County Fair to mark its return to Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Fair week opens on Sunday and continues through Saturday, July 30, with a huge lineup of events this year.
More than anything, the fair is a treasured summertime tradition that offers our area a chance to come together as a community, and to also show off all that our valley has to offer to the many visitors who attend the fair each year.
You don’t want to miss this year’s fair — show your support and come on out at least one day during the week. See you at the fair!
* * *
While you’re strolling the fairgrounds, be sure to stop at The Leader-Vindicator’s booth where we will not only have a number of free giveaways, but everyone will have a chance to win some great prizes.
Courtesy of Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, we will be giving away a new grill to one lucky winner this year. And we will also offer up three Family Four-Packs of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. Another prize to be given away will be a one-year subscription to The L-V.
It’s free to sign-up, so come see us at the fair!
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator is also offering a special Fair Deal on a Great Newspaper for those looking to not miss an issue.
Those who subscribe for 12 months, will have two months added for free.
Just give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 between July 25 and Aug. 3 to get this great deal.
* * *
If you’re looking for some great music, head on down to Kittanning this Saturday as the Arts on the Allegheny presents a concert by the band, “Better Than Ezra,” at the Riverfront Park amphitheater.
The free concert begins at 7 p.m. with the opening act, “The Wait.”
The New Orleans-based Better Than Ezra has released eight albums, including its hit 1993 multi-platinum selling record, “Deluxe,” which featured the hit song, “Good” that reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Vendors and food trucks will open at 5 p.m. in the park, and beer and wine will be available for purchase for adults 21 and older. Boats are also welcome to the venue along the Allegheny River.
* * *
As we await the start of the Clarion County Fair, don’t forget the Jefferson County Fair is going on now through Saturday near Brookville.
Events still on the schedule include the Mud Bog tonight (Thursday), the All American Rodeo Friday evening and the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby on Saturday night to close out Fair Week.
Check out the full schedule online at jeffcofair.com.
* * *
Not only do we want to see where you “Take The L-V With You” this summer, but we want to give you a chance to win some prizes as well.
From day trips in the area, to weekend getaways, to full-blown family vacations, we ask readers each year to pack a copy of our newspaper and submit a photo of them with The L-V from a memorable stop along their journey.
Everyone who submits a photo for this year’s vacation photo pages will be entered in a drawing for a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
You can send in your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to provide the names of everyone in the pictures, where they are from, and where your travels took you this year.
We’ll collect the photos all summer, and will share them in The L-V in late September.