We received confirmation yesterday (Wednesday) that winter is not over yet, as we got hit with snow, freezing rain and more throughout the day.
And it’s only a week until we get the official word on the status of the winter season from our very own Punxsutawney Phil.
Next Thursday, Feb. 2, is Groundhog Day, so that means the nearby community of Punxsutawney is gearing up for several days of events to celebrate the famed Prognosticator of Prognosticators.
The main event, of course, is Phil’s big prediction around 7:20 a.m. next week at Gobbler’s Knob; but the Groundhog Day festivities include much more.
The fun actually gets started on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with entertainment, vendors and more in Punxsutawney’s Barclay Square. According to the local chamber of commerce, there will be a number of local artisans and craft vendors, as well as food trucks, wineries and breweries set up in the park starting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
Wednesday’s entertainment schedule includes Killin’ Time at 10:30 a.m., The Whistle Pigs at 1 p.m. and the Derek Woods Band at 4 p.m. Also on Wednesday, Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent will start at 1 p.m. at the community center.
The Groundhog Eve Wine, Hops and Chocolate Walk will be held in town on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are required.
The annual Groundhog Banquet will be held in the evening at the Punxsutawney High School, with tickets required for the event. The Dueling Pianos event will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight at the ATA Building, also with tickets required.
On Groundhog Day itself, Feb. 2, Gobbler’s Knob will open at 3 a.m. with music and more as folks await Phil’s prediction later in the morning.
After Phil’s big moment, the festivities continue back at the square in town, with performances by The Whistle Pigs at 11 a.m. and Frank Vieira at 1:30 p.m.
If you want to get even more up close and personal with Punxsutawney Phil, the Groundhog Club will host a Lunch with Phil at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $15 each.
For more information about any of the events, visit www.groundhog.org and Punxsutawney.com.
Another sign that winter is still with us? This Saturday is Marienville’s annual Winterfest.
Taking place in MACA Park, the event will open at 10 a.m. with vendors, raffles, food and more.
A chili cookout is planned for noon, followed by a coloring contest at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m., bring your pies, cakes or cookies for the bake-off contest. And at 4 p.m. there will be a snowflake cutting contest.
Sky lanterns will light up the night at 6 p.m., followed by an ATV/UTV torchlight parade at 7 p.m.
Planning to do any traveling this year? If so, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!”
Once again, The Leader-Vindicator is challenging our readers to take a copy of our newspaper with them on their travels. It could be a day trip in the area, a weekend getaway or a full-blown family vacation — wherever you go, just bring a copy of The L-V and snap a photo of you and your travel group with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your journey.
Photos can be submitted any time during the year to us by emailing them to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop off photos at our office or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Please be sure to include the full names of everyone pictured, along with information about where and when the photo was taken, and any other details of your trip that you want to include.
We will save all the photos we receive this year and publish them at the end of summer.
One of the requests we hear all the time in the news business is to “Give us the good news!”
The Leader-Vindicator definitely tries to showcase the many great things happening in our area, but sometimes we need your help.
We’d love to see our Social Pages once again brimming with good news announcements about recent births, engagements, weddings and anniversaries.
Best of all, there’s no charge at all to share your good news. All you need to do is complete the forms that can be found on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com. You can also stop in our office to pick up a form, or call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 or email us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net and we’ll send you the information.
Let’s make 2023 a year of good news — let The L-V share the happy milestones for your family.