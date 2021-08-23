The new school year is dawning for local students, including those at Union who return to classes today (Wednesday) and at Redbank Valley who return tomorrow (Thursday).
Please be mindful that the start of the new year also marks the return of school buses to area roadways. Slow down during the morning and afternoon bus run hours, and always follow the law with regard to stopping for buses picking up our area’s children.
We wish all local students, parents, teachers and school staff a successful and safe school year.
* * *
Not only will classes begin this week for area students, but we also get to enjoy the start of a new high school football season, which kicks off this Friday night.
The Bulldogs of Redbank Valley open the season at Keystone on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., while the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights travel to Brockway on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
Central Clarion will open the season at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against Punxsutawney, Karns City hosts Girard at 7 p.m. on Friday, and West Shamokin travels to Penns Manor Area on Friday at 7 p.m.
This week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator features local football previews, as well as our 2021 High School Football Magazine and our special Women of the Gridiron special section.
Thank you to all of our advertisers for making these football projects possible.
* * *
The local county fair season may have come to an end this past weekend with the conclusion of the Dayton Fair, but there’s still much more coming up in other local events and festivals.
The rock band “Blues Traveler,” which rocketed to stardom in the 1990s with hits like “Run-Around” and “Hook,” will be featured this Saturday evening at the Arts on the Allegheny concert series at Kittanning’s Riverfront Park.
The free outside concert is slated to get underway at 7 p.m., with opening band Bindley Hardware Company.
* * *
The 25th anniversary New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is coming up fast, and if you’d like to lend a hand this year, volunteers are needed to help out.
A community planning meeting for the festival is planned for Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
Don’t miss out on being a part of this silver anniversary event, and consider helping out the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce by volunteering for the festival.
* * *
If you’re headed to any local events or on a trip out of the area, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!”
We’re once again asking our readers to take a copy of The Leader-Vindicator with them on their summertime travels, and to submit a photo of themselves with the newspaper at a memorable stop along their trip.
So, whether it’s a day spent at the local fair, a weekend getaway or a full-blown family vacation, we want to see where you take The L-V this year!
Just send in your photo, along with the names of everyone in the picture and where they are from, as well as any details about your trip, to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline to submit your photo is Wednesday, Sept. 15. We will publish all the photos in late September.