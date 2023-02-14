If you peruse this edition of The Leader-Vindicator, you might just think that our newspaper has gone to the dogs. Or cats.
In honor of National I Love My Pet Day on Feb. 20, we’re kicking off a series of photo pages filled with images of our readers beloved pets.
You’ll find around 50 photos on two full pages in today’s paper, and we will continue publishing the photos that were submitted until we get them all in. Please be patient; it could be a couple months until we exhaust the supply of photos.
In fact, we thought we would never be able to top last year’s outpouring of pooches when we received more than 300 photos. This year, the very first post on Facebook asking for photos topped last year’s numbers alone. We probably now have 500 or more photos of dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and other critters.
Do you love your pets? Leader-Vindicator readers sure do!
* * *
Not quite as beloved as our pets, we will also celebrate America’s leaders on Monday, Feb. 20, with the federal holiday of Presidents’ Day.
Even if you’re not into honoring the more recent men that have held that office, don’t forget some of the country’s great presidents such as Washington, Lincoln, Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, JFK and others.
If nothing else, Monday is a day off work for a number of folks. Don’t forget that post offices, banks, government offices and some other businesses will be closed on Feb. 20.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
* * *
And don’t forget that next Wednesday, Feb. 22, is Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season for the Christian faithful.
Once again, we will offer an idea for those who traditionally give something up for Lent. In addition to — or in place of — giving up candy, alcohol or your favorite snacks for Lent, we encourage you to also give up some of your free time to help people in your neighborhood.
Whether its lending a hand to an elderly neighbor, or volunteering for a local organization, your time can go a long way to helping make our communities an even better place to live and work.
Volunteer opportunities abound — food pantries, libraries, schools, youth sports, church groups, scouts, senior centers and many more.
We can’t think of anything more fitting for the Christian season than giving your time to help others.
* * *
The Jefferson County Longrifles will hold their annual Winter Rendezvous this weekend, Feb. 18-19 along Harriger Hollow Road in the Ramsaytown area near Brookville.
The primitive event offers a variety of shooting competitions, as well as free camping.
The rendezvous will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
For more information, visit the Jefferson County Longrifles on Facebook.
* * *
We’re not sure how Mother Nature will cooperate, but the annual Snowman in the Forest event is returning to Cook Forest State Park this Saturday, Feb. 18.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visit the new River Pavilion near the playground along River Road, about a mile up-river from Route 36.
The schedule calls for carriage rides, sledding, snowman building, ice skating and more. A chili cook-off will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the Happy Dog Contest will get underway at 1 p.m. Smokey Bear will also be at the event to visit with children.
An interpretive hike will take place at noon through the old growth forest along Cook Trail. If there’s snow, bring your snowshoes.
Visit “Cook Forest Vacation Bureau” on Facebook for updates and more information.