Hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way.
And so is the Easter Bunny.
With the Easter holiday coming up fast, the Easter Bunny will make several visits to the area this weekend.
The Redbank Valley Public Library will host the bunny this Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will include photos with the bunny, and Easter activities for children in the community room.
Also on Saturday, the Sligo Improvement Committee will host an Easter Brunch and Bunny Bingo at the Sligo Recreation Center.
The event gets underway with the brunch from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with Bunny Bingo getting underway at noon. Festivities will also include a bake sale and more. The cost is $3 for children age 14 and under, and $5 for adults.
The Easter fun moves outside to the Sligo firemen’s ballfields for an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m., sponsored by the Sligo Presbyterian Church.
* * *
Looking ahead, the Easter fun continues next Saturday, April 16, as the New Bethlehem Lions Club hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt in Gumtown Park.
The egg hunt will get underway sharply at 10 a.m., with various age groups for the children to be a part of during the event.
Following the egg hunt, the Redbank Valley Historical Society welcomes everyone to the History Center in the bank tower building along Broad Street for a visit with the Easter Bunny.
Children will receive a special treat at the History Center, and photos with the Easter Bunny will be offered for a $10 donation to benefit the historical society.
* * *
Don’t forget that this Friday will be the final fish and chicken fry held at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall this year.
The dinners — which cost $12 for adults and $6 for children — benefit the fire department, and consist of fried fish or chicken, along with french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, and dessert.
Dine in or take out your dinners from 4 to 7 p.m.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many loyal readers as our Subscriber of the Week. We publish their name on Page A-2 of the paper each week.
From those weekly winners, we select one Subscriber of the Month who receives a free month of The L-V added to their subscription for free.
For March, our Subscriber of the Month is Thomas Truitt of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
Local journalism is vital to our small communities, and to our democracy. Now, more than ever, we need your support to keep local journalism flourishing in our area. Subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator today by calling us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
It might be months in the distance, but Experience Armstrong, the county’s tourism agency, announced recently that the Gateway Clipper will make a return appearance to the county in October.
The Gateway Clipper will visit on Saturday, Oct. 1, with guests boarding The Princess paddle-wheel fiberboard along the Allegheny River at Freeport.
Three tour options are available this year, including a breakfast cruise from 9:30 a.m. to noon, an afternoon sightseeing cruise from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and a dinner cruise from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Visit Experience Armstrong on Facebook for event updates and reservation information as it becomes available.