It may seem like the new year just began, but here we are, just days away from the start of March.
Winter has had its ups and downs, its freezing and thawing, and its snows and rains. But will it continue much longer, or will we begin seeing more steady signs of spring?
In other words, will March come in like the proverbial lion, or like a lamb?
Our hopes are on the lamb, but we shall find out next Tuesday.
* * *
The start of March also ushers in the beginning of the Lenten season, which gets underway on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
Every year at this time, many folks vow to give up something that they like that might not be the best for them — everything from junk food to cursing to even taking a break from social media.
That’s all fine, but since the point of Lent is about personal sacrifice, how about giving up a few hours each week to help out in your community?
Maybe it’s lending a hand to an elderly neighbor, visiting folks at the nursing home, signing up to help with an after school program, or giving your time to volunteer at the local food pantry or library. There are so many volunteer opportunities in our area, and people are always needed — even if it’s just a little bit here and there.
We guarantee that the sacrifice you make from volunteering to help others will turn into a great reward during your time on Earth and beyond.
* * *
Another aspect of our local area that can use additional support is our arts scene.
And you can get into the action next week by getting yourself a ticket to one of the several high school shows being staged in our region.
Redbank Valley High School will present “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” March 3-5, while Union High School raises the curtain on “The Addams Family” musical the same nights. All shows begin at 7 p.m.
A-C Valley will also present their musical March 3-5, with 7:30 p.m. start times; and Karns City High School will stage “The Wizard of Oz,” you guessed it, on March 3-5. They will offer nightly shows at 7:30 p.m., along with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 5.
Looking ahead, Keystone High School will present “Anastasia” March 17-19, and Armstrong High School will stage “Mamma Mia!” April 1-2.
Support our local students, as well as the arts in our area.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator is once again teaming up with our local trail groups for our annual Trail Guide — and we need your help!
If you have a photo that you feel would be an eye-catching addition to the cover of our guide, we’d love to see it. We will be taking submissions of high resolution trail-related photos at news@tlv.comcasbiz.net through March 25. Preferably, we are looking for a photo that was taken during the past year on either the Redbank Valley Trail or the Armstrong Trail in our area. Please include your name, address and phone number with your photo submission.
If space permits, we will feature some of the best photos in the Trail Guide as well, so start going through all your photos, or grab your camera and head on out onto the trails soon!
* * *
If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, head on up to Cook Forest State Park where a park ranger will lead the “Otter Watch” program on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Meet at 2 p.m. at the park office for a driving tour to some of the otter hotspots along the Clarion River at Cook Forest.
We’d love to see what the otters are up to this time of year; so if you are planning to attend, send us photos if you come across river otters romping.