Each year, we plan to publish our Trail Guide at the end of April as many people head to the out-of-doors to enjoy the warmer, sunnier weather.
We’ve had some warmth and sunshine in recent days, but also some downright chilly temperatures and rain too. Even throw in a threat of snow.
Regardless of Mother Nature’s cooperation, our Trail Guide 2022 is included in this week’s paper, and it features more trails than we have ever included in the past.
Of course, we highlight our local Redbank Valley and Armstrong trails, but this year’s special section also takes a look at the Rail 66 Country Trail, the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, the Butler Freeport Community Trail, the Trans Allegheny Trail System (which is made up of 12 trails, including the Ghost Town Trail), and the overarching Erie to Pittsburgh Trail that encompasses many of the trails in our region.
We want to thank various trail groups for working with us again on the Trail Guide, as well as the numerous businesses and organizations that make the guide possible each year with their advertising. If you love the trails and see their ability to bring dollars into our communities, be sure to visit the businesses that advertise in the guide.
We’ll see you on the trails!
* * *
After a good day of hiking or biking on Saturday, grab bite to eat at one of the many great restaurants in New Bethlehem and then head on over to Redbank Valley High School as the NBC Barbershop Chorus presents the 64th Annual Parade of Barbershop Harmony.
Few events in our area have such a long and rich tradition, so be sure to show your support by attending the “Jeopardy” themed event. Advance tickets are $10, while tickets at the door are $12. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the curtain will rise at 7 p.m.
Check out the full story in today’s paper for all the details, and an in-depth look at the event and its organizers.
* * *
This time of year is always marked by a few other “seasons” in addition to it being spring.
The high school prom season kicks off this weekend as Union High School hosts its “Into the Jungle” prom on Saturday evening. The king and queen will be crowed at around 6:15 p.m.
Redbank Valley High School will hold its prom next week, on Friday, May 6.
We wish all prom attendees a fun and memorable event, and encourage everyone to stay safe and avoid any tragedies brought about by poor decision making.
* * *
Another season that is ready to roll is our local Little League baseball and softball season.
The Southern Clarion County Little League will host opening day games this Saturday, April 30, at the fields near the former elementary school in Rimersburg.
In addition to continuous games all day, a special visitor will be on hand. The Pirate Parrot will attend this year’s event from 11 a.m. to noon.
Come on out and get your photos with the Parrot, and enjoy some youth baseball or softball as well. The concession stand will be open too so you can enjoy a hot dog and more while spending the day at the ballgames.
* * *
The Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club will host its annual Fish for Fun this Sunday, May 1, at the pond adjacent to the clubhouse.
A hunting and fishing swap meet will get underway at 10 a.m., and registration for fishing begins at 11 a.m. Children ages 12 and under can fish for free starting at 1 p.m. There will be prizes for participants, and vendors will also be set up for the event.
* * *
Also coming up, Gumtown Market vendors will host a Spring Fling May 6 and 7 at the Little House, two miles west of New Bethlehem on Route 861.
The event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will be held inside the garage, and will feature homemade doughnuts, baked goods, handmade aprons and embroidered items, wooden bowls, doll clothes, home goods, canned goods and more.
Also on those days, a spring craft show will take place at the Fox Farm Inn and Venue along Long Lane West outside of Rimersburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The show will include a number of vendors with handmade rugs, soaps, crocheted items, dog treats, jewelry, baked goods and more.