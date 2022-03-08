The good news is that we are moving closer and closer to the official start of spring. The bad news is that we lose an hour of sleep this weekend.
That’s right, it’s time for daylight saving time to begin. Be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night as the new time takes effect on Sunday, March 13.
If it means that spring is nearly here, maybe it’s worth giving up that hour to “spring forward.”
* * *
Another sign of the season is the return of the Lenten fish dinners which have begun in the area.
Don’t forget that the fish and chicken dinners will kick off this Friday, March 11, at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
The meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m., and include fish and/or chicken, along with french fries or baked potato, cole slaw and applesauce. Dine-in and takeouts will be available.
Dinners will be $12 for adults and $6 for children age 8 and under this year, with proceeds benefiting the local fire department.
The fish dinner schedule also includes meals on Fridays March 25 and April 8 — mark your calendars!
* * *
Congratulations to the casts, crew, musicians and more who gave us several great musical performances over the weekend in our area.
The shows at Redbank Valley, Union and Karns City high schools were wonderful — even more so after the restrictions and cancelations of the past couple of years.
Students at Redbank staged “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” while those at Union went all creepy and kooky for “The Addams Family.” Karns City took us down the Yellow Brick Road in “The Wizard of Oz.”
These shows don’t happen overnight; they take months of planning and work, along with a great deal of dedication from students, staff and volunteers. Our tip of the hat to everyone who had a hand in showcasing such wonderful talent that we have right here in our communities.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers by proclaiming them as Subscriber of the Week, and publishing their name in the newspaper, typically on Page A-2.
From those weekly winners, we also select one Subscriber of the Month who receives a free month added to their L-V subscription.
For February, our Subscriber of the Month was Rosalie Markle of Meadville. Congratulations!
Local journalism is vital to our communities, our country and for democracy to survive. Now, more than ever, local newspapers need your support to keep the local news coming. You can show your support, and save yourself money, by subscribing to The Leader-Vindicator today. Just give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221, or visit us online at www.leader-vindicator.com.
* * *
Finally, congratulations to the Redbank Valley High School Lady Bulldogs basketball team, which won the District 9 Class 3A championship with a big win over Punxsutawney on Saturday in Clarion.
The Lady Bulldogs’ season ended Tuesday night as they lost to Laurel High School in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs.
Also, congratulations to Union’s Evie Bliss, who won two first-place medals on Saturday at the District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships in Clearfield. While Union doesn’t have a pool or an official swimming team, Bliss swims under the Union banner as an independent.
Bliss moves on to the state championships at Bucknell University March 18-19. Good luck!