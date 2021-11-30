First, they won the District 9 Class A Championship. Then they won their quarterfinal state playoff contest last Friday against Northern Bedford.
Now, the Redbank Valley High School Bulldogs football team will play in its first-ever state playoff semi-final game this Friday at 7 p.m. at North Hills High School against WPIAL Class A champion Bishop Canevin for a trip to the state championship game in Hershey next Thursday at 1 p.m.
Congratulations to our local Bulldogs players, coaches, volunteers, school staff and all the players’ parents who have helped make this season so memorable.
And our best of luck to the team as it makes its way to an impressive Final Four appearance.
* * *
As you read through this week’s paper, you’ll notice that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around these parts.
New Bethlehem is going big this weekend with a Christmas parade, Snack With Santa, the Festival of Trees, Light Up Night and more.
We hope you and your family — especially those with children — will come into town to take part in some or all the events, which can be found in the feature story in today’s paper.
And, let’s not forget Saturday’s big Christmas Festival at Union High School, sponsored by the school’s Prom Committee.
The event, to be held Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include carriage rides, Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias, holiday family photos, Christmas cookie plates, a dodgeball tournament, a gingerbread contest, a pie baking contest and pictures with Santa.
At the same time, a craft show will be held at the school to benefit the Union Travel Club. Featuring more than 20 vendors, the craft show will also include hot food and drinks, as well as a Chinese auction.
Be sure to support these local events.
* * *
The East Brady community will kick off the Christmas season as well on Saturday, with “We Believe” Light Up Night festivities.
Earlier in the day, there will be a rummage sale, luncheon and sale of the Ice Jam Jam at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Christmas sales at Mortimer’s Music and Antiques at 304 Third Street.
In the evening, folks will gather at the Veterans Memorial Park along Kellys Way for hot drinks, cookies and popcorn from 4 to 5 p.m., as they await the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Starting at 5 p.m., the Light Up Night festivities will begin, with the recognition of a local veteran, Christmas music and more.
* * *
Christmas fun will also be had this Saturday in Clarion, as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry hosts the Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade and the arrival of Santa Claus along Main Street starting at 5:30 p.m.
The largest Christmas parade that Clarion has seen in more than 10 years will make its way along Main Street to the Clarion County Memorial Park, where Santa will visit with area children in the gazebo.
For all the details, see the story in today’s Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week. We publish their name on Page A-2 in appreciation of their support.
From those weekly winners, we also choose one Subscriber of the Month who receives a free month of The L-V added to their subscription.
For November, our Subscriber of the Month is Mark Boyer of Rimersburg. Congratulations!
Now’s a great time to subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator with our special Christmas deal, which can be found inside today’s newspaper. Support local journalism and call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to subscribe today. Subscriptions also make great Christmas gifts for family, friends, neighbors and your kids who have gone away to college or moved out on their own.