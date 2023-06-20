There may not be an official Customer Appreciation Day in New Bethlehem this year, but The Leader-Vindicator still wants to show our appreciation to our readers and our community.
* * *
With summer officially starting this past Wednesday, June 21, we are now into the Fairs and Festivals season in our region, with a packed lineup of events for the next several months.
The focus in Armstrong County this week is on the Worthington Carnival, which got underway on Monday, and continues through this Saturday, June 24.
Events going along with the carnival include the Firemen’s Parade tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m., followed by Back To The 80s DJ Entertainment from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
On Friday, the carnival will feature a Bike Parade at 6:30 p.m. that is also open to dirt bikes, four-wheelers and side-by-sides. The Fabulous Gunslingers band will perform from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
And on Saturday, Butch’s Bucket Brigade 5K Run and Walk will start at 9 a.m., followed by the kid’s bicycle race at 11 a.m. The Cash Out Band will perform from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. that night.
* * *
The annual Cruise for the Cure, benefitting the Clarion Cancer Center’s Sunshine Project, will be held at the Clarion Airport this Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Held rain or shine, the car cruise will feature dash plaques for the first 100 cars that register. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, food and more.
In 2022, the event raised $40,000 to help local cancer patients. Donations can be made this year to the “Clarion Sunshine Project,” and mailed to 3157 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA 16240.
* * *
With the Clarion County Fair only a month away, you can get a sneak peak of events this Saturday, June 24, with the Pre-Fair Drag Race.
Amateur drag racing will get underway at Redbank Valley Municipal Park at 6 p.m. — You bring it, you race it!
Drivers can sign up from 3 to 5 p.m., with test runs taking place from 5 to 6 p.m.
Registration fees are $10 for quad and bike classes, as well as UTV classes. Pit passes are available for $15.
Rules, regulations, classes and other information will be the same as the Drag Race event for the 2023 Clarion County Fair.
* * *
Over the past week, we’ve started to receive photos for our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel photo promotion.
As you head on out on your summertime travels, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” and submit your vacation photos.
We’ve been collecting travel photos from our readers for quite a few years now, and The L-V has made its way all across the United States, and all around the world. We can’t wait to see where you will take The L-V this year!
All you need to do is remember to pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, whether you’re heading on a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full family vacation. Pose the crew with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. It’s that easy. Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where and when the photo was taken, and any details about your trip that you wish to include.
We will collect the photos all summer long, and publish them at the end of September.
All those who submit photos will also have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!