“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.”
That’s a sentiment most of us have known in our hearts since birth, but it was writer Rudyard Kipling who put it into words more than a century ago.
As we approach Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 8, we think of all the mothers who have been the foundations on which our communities have been built for generations. The most magical thing about mothers is that even though it’s no secret that everyone has one, we all still know that our mother is the best. And, somehow, we are all correct.
Thank you to all the mothers in our area for all that you do for your children, your families; as well as our churches, our organizations, our communities and our country. Not only couldn’t we be who we are without you; but we wouldn’t want anyone else to call “Mom.”
* * *
May is a busy time of year, not only as local schools wrap up their years with a number of events, but also with other community programs and holidays.
In fact, today (Thursday, May 5) is not only the National Day of Prayer, but also the celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
Designated by the U.S. Congress, the National Day of Prayer is a time “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” And, as we all know, our world right now can use as many genuine prayers as it can get.
According to the history of the National Day of Prayer, the date goes hand-in-hand with Thanksgiving in America. While Thanksgiving was officially established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, President Harry Truman recognized the springtime for prayer in 1952.
As for Cinco de Mayo, it is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
While it is only a minor holiday in Mexico, “Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage,” according to history.com.
And just to clear up the fact, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day. That’s celebrated on Sept. 16.
* * *
As our local area awaits the annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event on Red Bank Creek (see the full story in today’s paper), the annual Youth Fishing Derby will take place this Saturday, May 7, at Clear Creek State Park.
Sponsored by the Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club, this event is open to everyone age 15 and under, and the derby begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon when prizes will be awarded.
For more information, email info@heathtwpsportsmenscluborg.
* * *
If you’ve been hankering for a good amount of motor mayhem, the first-ever May Madness Demolition Derby will be held this Saturday evening, May 7, at the Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds in northern Clarion County.
Gates open at 1 p.m. and the derby gets underway at 5 p.m. Admission is $10.
The event will feature the following classes: 3-Man Compact/Midsize Team, Street Stock Full Size, Youth Compacts and the Mini Van/Mini Truck/Mini SUV derby.
For more details, visit wolfscornersfair.com.
* * *
Each week, one lucky subscriber is chosen as The Leader-Vindicator's Subscriber of the Week, and we publish the winner's name on Page A-2.
From those weekly winners, we select a Subscriber of the Month, who receives one month added to their L-V subscription for free.
The Subscriber of the Month for April is Allen Randolph of Erie. Congratulations!
