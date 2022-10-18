Sometimes it just feels like Mother Nature is overdoing it a bit when it comes to trying to impress us with the beauty of the natural world.
As if the brilliant colors of the autumn season weren’t enough for us to take in, she had to go and throw an early snowfall at us this week.
Yesterday (Wednesday) morning brought with it the first snow of the year, blanketing some areas more than others, but soon melting away in most parts of our region.
Of course, it’s the optimist who sees the early snow as a gift from Mother Nature, while many others will no doubt interpret it more as a warning, or even a threat, of what lies ahead.
Or maybe Mother Nature is just trying out her Jack Frost costume for Halloween.
* * *
And speaking of the Spooky Season, there’s so much happening in our area for those who need their Halloween fix.
You can put on your best Zombie face and head off to the Moonlite Drive-In near Brookville tonight (Oct. 20) for the Jefferson County History Center’s presentation of the classic film, “Night of the Living Dead.” Gates open at 5 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, and costumes are encouraged.
The Haunted Barn will also be open Oct. 21 and 22, along Old State Road between Corsica and Brookville, from 7 to 10 p.m. nightly. Sponsored by the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the barn will also be open Halloween weekend, Oct. 28-29.
Closer to home, the Grace Community Church in Curllsville will host its Fall Fest this Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring food, music, trunk-or-treat and more.
For a comprehensive list of local holiday events, check out the Halloween Happenings listing in today’s paper.
* * *
Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. And we’re not talking about zombies and other ghouls.
Tri-County Animal Rescue will host Howl-O-Ween this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at its location at 9562 Route 322 in Shippenville.
There will be costume contests for both kids and pets — 2 p.m. for kids ages 0-7, 2:15 p.m. for ages 8 and older and 2:30 p.m. for pets.
Other activities will include paw print art, games for dogs, games and crafts for kids, fall photos, a bake sale, food and more.
Proceeds benefit the rescue’s cats and dogs, so be sure to show up for some fun and to help a great cause.
* * *
If you attend any of these local events in costume, you can send us a photo for our Kids, Critters and Costumes Photo Contest, going on now.
We want to see all the great costumes being worn this year by youngsters and pets in our area, and we will share as many of the photos as we can in our Nov. 3 issue.
Just send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or share it on one of our daily Photo Contest posts on Facebook. Be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, and where they are from.
Best of all, we will choose three lucky winners who will find a Family Four Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium in their Halloween buckets this year.
The deadline to submit your photos is Friday, Oct. 28.
* * *
The fall scenery is on full display throughout the area, and our local trails are a perfect place from which to take it all in.
Rail 66 in the northern part of Clarion County has been hosting weekly Sunday Strolls in October, and they’ll continue this Sunday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.
This week’s stroll starts at Car Mate Trailers near Leeper, and will head south. Participants can move at their own pace as they enjoy the autumn scenes and conversations with other walkers. Next week, the strolls wrap up on Oct. 30 with a walk starting at Zacherl’s Farm Market.
* * *
The Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival will be held in Punxsutawney this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Vendors will be on hand at Gobbler’s Knob, and tickets are $30, which include hors d’oeuvres, music and more. No tickets will be sold at the door; all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.groundhog.org or at Laska’s Pizza.
There might even be an appearance by Punxsutawney Phil himself!
The event is presented by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and the chamber of commerce.