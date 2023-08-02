Early in the summer when it appeared as if we were in for one heck of a hot, dry season, many in the area no doubt offered up their prayers for rain.
Well, that rain came last week, adding a major challenge to those at the Clarion County Fair.
It seemed as if there was some kind of major rain event each day of the weeklong fair, with the sogginess of the ground increasing as the week went on.
But despite Mother Nature’s gifts, the 85th anniversary edition of the fair was still a great event for our area. The fairgrounds were more full than we’ve seen in years, and so were the animal barns. The fair’s shows were very good, and there always seemed to be something going on up at the park.
Don’t forget that the fair is a year-long process brought to us through the efforts of dozens of local volunteers. We tip our hats to all those who made this year’s fair a success.
* * *
As has been the custom in recent years, The Leader-Vindicator could once again be found at the Clarion County Fair, with our booth and prize giveaways.
We want to thank everyone who took the time during Fair Week to stop by our booth and to sign up for our prizes, which included a new Blackstone griddle grill sponsored by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge. You can find out the winner of the grill in today’s newspaper.
We will be drawing a few more prizes in the coming days, as we are awaiting the arrival of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo. Winners will be announced as soon as those tickets make it to our office.
* * *
If you haven’t noticed, the bear statues are back in the area, with one along Broad Street in the “Bear Patch” next to Evermoore’s Restaurant, and the other along the Redbank Valley Trail. The bears were restored by art students at Brookville High School.
If you’re out on the trail to see the bear, you’ll no doubt notice the invasive knotweed that continues to push out native plant species along the trail, local streams and just about anywhere else.
A program on knotweed and other invasive species will be held this Friday, Aug. 4, at the New Bethlehem Town Center starting at 2 p.m. Led by a representative from Cook Forest, the presentation will offer tips on how to control knotweed, and attendees will then go out onto the trail to see what knotweed is doing in our area.
For more information, visit the Redbank Valley Trails Association on Facebook.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week, publishing their name on Page A-2 of the newspaper.
And from those weekly winners, we select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their subscription.
For July, our Subscriber of the Month is Nancy Stetson of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
If you don’t subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator, give us a call right away to get a special introductory rate so that you won’t miss out on every issue of The L-V delivered to your mailbox, as well as full access to our website and full e-Edition. Call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to sign up today.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator was spotted recently in Savannah, Georgia, as some of our readers took our newspaper on their trip to the southern city this year. That’s just one of the many photos readers have already sent from their summer vacations and travels for our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel photo promotion.
Other destinations this year have included Greece, St. Thomas, Hawaii, Florida, New York City, South Carolina, Pompeii, Italy and London, England.
But there’s still plenty of time for you to join in the fun. As you head on out on your summertime travels, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” and submit your vacation photos.
All you need to do is remember to pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, whether you’re heading on a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full family vacation. Pose the crew with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. It’s that easy. Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where and when the photo was taken, and any details about your trip that you wish to include.
We will collect the photos all summer long, and publish them at the end of September.
All those who submit photos will also have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!