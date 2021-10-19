As hard as it is to believe, October is fast coming to a conclusion, with a number of events happening in our area.
One event that can help you keep track of the quickly moving hours and minutes will be the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s clock tower presentation this Saturday, Oct. 23, at the newly christened History Center along Broad Street.
Starting at 2 p.m., the program will start with a memorial to Jack Mogle, a longtime Redbank teacher and historical society member who died earlier this year. Mogle and his family have donated dozens of hand-carved clocks and other items to the society that will be sold by donation during Saturday’s program. Several of the larger clocks will be offered at a silent auction from 2 to 6 p.m.
At 4 p.m., a video presentation will highlight the old bank’s landmark clock tower and the society’s efforts to preserve the structure and clock atop it. It will be followed at 4:15 p.m. by a presentation by Robert Rodgers, who will speak about his career as a clock master and give an overview of the history center’s Howard Clock.
The items carved by Mogle are splendid, and would make great gifts this holiday season, especially for those who knew the man and had him as a teacher. Be sure to support this great event.
* * *
And speaking of landmarks, The Leader-Vindicator, along with our sister newspapers in Brookville, DuBois and Clearfield, will publish our annual Landmarks special section in next week’s issue.
But this year’s special section has a spooky twist to it, just in time for Halloween.
All the stories will highlight spooky, creepy, mysterious and downright terrifying landmarks from the area and the tales that go with them. From haunted houses to macabre events from our area’s past to things that go bump in the night, our Spooky Landmarks section will be the perfect bedtime reading material to get you ready for Halloween.
Check it out in next week’s Leader-Vindicator!
* * *
With Halloween fast approaching, The L-V is also looking for submissions for our annual Kids, Critters and Costumes photo contest.
We want to see the great Halloween costumes your children and pets are wearing this year for the holiday — and one lucky winner will take home the Ultimate Trick-Or-Treat Prize Package!
Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or share them on one of the Kids, Critters and Costumes posts on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page. Be sure to include the names of everyone pictured and where they are from.
The deadline to enter your photos is noon on Friday, Oct. 29, so don’t delay! We will publish the photos in our Nov. 3-4 issue.
* * *
When New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky took the helm of the local department several years ago, one of his goals was to eventually have a K9 officer to serve the area.
Now, you can help the department with its efforts to secure a grant to make the K9 officer a reality.
Between now and Oct. 26, you can cast your vote in Aftermath’s grant program, with New Bethlehem Police as one of the candidates for a K9 grant.
Visit tiny url.com/fznf7z8k to vote for New Bethlehem.
* * *
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life will host a Fall Craft & Vendor Show at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds near Brookville this Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A large variety of crafts and direct sales vendors will be on hand, along with food and a basket raffle.
Another event in the Brookville area is the Haunted barn, located at 1801 Old State Road, Brookville.
The barn is open this Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 10 p.m., as well as next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, during the same hours.
The cost is $5 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Pine Creek volunteer Fire Department.
* * *
Also this Saturday, the Tionesta Market Village will host its Pumpkin Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Head on up to the market shops in downtown Tionesta for pumpkin decorating, face painting, mask making and a costume contest for the kids at 1 p.m.
Participants can enjoy free apple cider and cookies, as well as hot dogs and a drink.