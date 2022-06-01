Welcome to June and all the summertime fun and sun that it brings.
Although school isn’t out just yet for Redbank Valley this year, most others in the area are enjoying their first days of summer vacation following the end to a busy school year.
To help them celebrate — and to give Redbank folks a head start on graduation planning — The Leader-Vindicator is proud to share its Class of 2022 special section in today’s paper, featuring hundreds of photos of local young men and women who are headed out into the world.
We want to thank all the advertisers who made this year’s section possible, and to the folks at Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, Clarion Area, A-C Valley and Keystone high schools who helped by getting all the photos and information to us on time.
Congratulations to all of our local graduates.
* * *
We’ve had some ups and downs with weather and temperatures this year, to say the least. But the recent hot days have us anxiously awaiting the opening of the best place around to cool off — the Union Pool Park in Sligo.
The pool officially kicks off the swimming pool season this Saturday, June 4. Weather permitting, the pool is open daily from 1 to 7 p.m. Now is the best time to get your season pass so you and your family can enjoy the summer at the pool.
A lot of work has been done at the park this spring, thanks to loyal volunteers and many new helpers of all ages. Admission to the pool is $5 per person, with half price admissions on Mondays and $1 admission after 5 p.m.
Now is also time to make your reservations for the park’s pavilions. They are great for family reunions, graduation parties, church and business picnics, and much more. Call (814) 645-2424 during pool hours to reserve.
* * *
A dip in the pool is a staple of summertime, and so are yard sales.
The Community Yard Sales are taking place this Friday and Saturday in the New Bethlehem area.
Sponsored by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, maps for many of the stops can be picked up at The Leader-Vindicator office, as well as at A-Plus and Uni-Mart.
In addition to individual family yard and garage sales, there will also be sales taking place at the Redbank Valley Community Center, the Redbank Valley History Center and the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
* * *
Another popular summertime event returning this weekend is the 5th Annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Run which will be held on Red Bank Creek this Sunday, June 5.
The event benefits the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, and will feature boating down the creek from Summerville to Hawthorn, with prizes for the best and worst poker hands you pick up along the way. Boats will launch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 per adult, and $5 for those under age 18. Find out all the details and complete your registration online at www.hawthorn560.com.
* * *
This is also the weekend for Clarion’s Summer Fest, part of a series of events that will be held the first weekend of June, July and August.
Summer Fest features hiking, biking and kayaking on Friday, June 3, as well as an evening brewery crawl in Clarion, with even more fun on Saturday, June 4.
There will also be various pop up shops in downtown Clarion, a children’s nature walk on Saturday and a concert featuring Richard and Friends at 5 p.m. Saturday on Sixth Avenue at Main Street. Check out the full schedule and more online at www.clarionpa.com/calendar/clarions-big-outdoor-festival/.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of its many subscribers by naming them the Subscriber of the Week, and publishing their name in our paper.
From those weekly winners, we also select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their subscription.
For the month of May, our Subscriber of the Month is Teresa McClusky of East Brady. Congratulations!
