We all could use a little good luck these days, and you have your chance in this week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator, which includes our special Loads of Luck section, which gives you a chance to win $50 in Pennsylvania Lottery instant tickets!
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Lottery, The Leader-Vindicator is giving 10 lucky readers $50 each in scratch-off tickets — all you have to do is look through the special section and find all the Shamrocks hidden on the pages. Drop off your completed entry form at our office in New Bethlehem, or mail it to us at: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
On April 14, we will draw 10 winners from the entries that guessed the correct number of shamrocks.
Are you feeling lucky?
* * *
And speaking of luck, good luck to the Coach Blondie Tumble & Cheer teams that are headed to The One national competition this weekend in Sandusky, Ohio.
You can find a special full-color tribute page to the two teams on their way to Nationals in this week’s L-V. Thank you to the local businesses who made this keepsake page possible.
And be on the lookout for next week’s special tribute to the Redbank Valley girls and boys basketball teams, which recently wrapped up successful championship seasons. If your business would like to advertise in support of the Bulldogs teams, give Deb Huffman a call at (814) 275 3131 ext. 221 before noon on Monday.
* * *
The Lenten season continues, and so do the fish and chicken dinners at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
You can help out the firefighters, and get a great meal in return, by coming to the hall this Friday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and include fried fish or chicken, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, dessert and drink.
Takeout meals are also available. For more information, call (814) 275-3000.
After this week’s dinner, the fire department has one more scheduled this year, for Friday, April 8.
* * *
You can also dig into a delicious stuffed chicken breast dinner being offered next Thursday, March 31, at Union High School.
The dinner, which benefits the UHS Travel Club, will be held in the school cafeteria from 3 to 7 p.m.
* * *
If you’d rather reel in your own dinner, Trout Season will soon arrive, and the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced its annual Big Fish Contest, which runs April through June.
There is no shortage of great places to cast a line in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch — from Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron counties — by using the online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.
Two grand prize winners will enjoy a fully guided, half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2023 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and a fully guided half-day trout fishing float trip for two in 2023 with Brown Trout Addiction.
Also, everyone who submits a photo, during one of the three contest months, will be entered to win prizes each month from these sponsors: Aroma Café in Emporium; Benezette Hotel in Benezette; Cooksburg Café at Cook Forest; Devil’s BBQ in Brookville; Double Diamond Deer Ranch at Cook Forest; Driftwood Saloon & Grill in Driftwood; the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette; Jim’s Sports Center in Clearfield; Kalyumet Fore Fun at Cook Forest; Lazy River Canoe Rental in Ridgway; Long Shot Ammo & Arms in Fairmount City; 9 Worlds Axe Throwing & Escape Room in Clarion; Pale Whale Canoe Fleet at Cook Forest; The Sub Hub in Reynoldsville; Tommy’s Italian Pizzeria & Pub in Sigel; the Weather Discovery Center in Punxsutawney; and Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. Two grand-prize winners will be selected randomly from all entries received during the contest period.
For more information, or to enter the contest go to VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.