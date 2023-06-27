If you love fireworks, you’re living in the right area.
For those itching to celebrate America’s birthday this coming week, you could pretty much see fireworks displays whichever direction you turn.
Of course, our favorite Independence Day fireworks are the ones launched directly over Red Bank Creek here in New Bethlehem, where you probably get the most up-close-and-personal show anywhere around. That will take place at this Saturday’s Freedom Fest in Gumtown Park.
Need more? Then travel the short distance to Clarion on Monday, July 3, for the annual “I Love Clarion” event, based at the Clarion Mall.
And if that’s not enough — and who could ever get enough of fireworks in the middle of summer? — there are several great choices on the Fourth of July to satiate your pyrotechnic cravings. In Corisca, the local fire department there will host a fireworks show. Or head on down to Punxsutawney for their Festival in the Park fireworks on July 4. Or travel on up to Marienville for that community’s Independence Day festivities and fireworks.
Happy Fourth of July!
* * *
Don’t miss out on all the “I Love Clarion” events on July 3 at the Clarion Mall. Leading up to the night’s fireworks show, activities begin at 4 p.m.
There will be food and refreshments, along with craft vendors, a children’s craft corner, cornhole boards, children’s games, bingo, music and more.
At 7 p.m. there will be a presentation of the American colors, along with gifts for all veterans in attendance, and the singing of the National Anthem.
The live music begins at 7:30 p.m. as the Wrangler Band offers up a variety of country and rock classics.
The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m.
* * *
The Wolf’s Corners Fair also gets underway in the coming days, with events starting on Sunday, July 2, at the fairgrounds in northern Clarion County near Tionesta.
Sunday’s schedule features an antique tractor pull at 1 p.m. and the evening church service and gospel music at 7 p.m.
On Monday, the main attraction will be demolition derbies at 7 p.m.; and on Tuesday, drag racing tops the lineup at 7 p.m.
The remainder of Fair Week includes tractor pulls on Wednesday, horse pulls on Thursday, truck pulls on Friday and more demolition derby action on Saturday, July 8.
The fair offers a $12 pay-one-price admission that includes all shows, midway rides, parking, exhibits and more.
Find the full schedule of events online at www.wolfscornersfair.com.
* * *
Punxsutawney’s Festival in the park is all about the music, which begins this Saturday, July 1, and continues through Saturday, July 8.
Almost Mulberry will perform on Saturday following the Firemen’s Parade, which steps off at 4 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule includes the car cruise from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with music by Stephanie and the Wild Hearts at 5 p.m. and the Andrew Mack Band at 7:30 p.m.
On Monday, Billy and the Neptunes will perform at 5 p.m., with The Avalons taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s lineup starts with Cold Shot at 2 p.m., followed by 7 Mile Run at 5 p.m. and the Chris Woodward Band at 7:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks.
Killin Time performs at 5 p.m. next Thursday, followed by 8 Years Later at 7:30 p.m.
The Michael Christopher Band performs at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7, leading into the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Gold Dust Woman, at 7:30 p.m.
The festival concludes on July 8 with a full day of music, including Alex Shumaker at noon, Whistle Pigs at 1:30 p.m., Crawdad Joe at 3 p.m., Anything Goes Again at 5 p.m. and the Journey tribute band, Separate Ways, at 7:30 p.m.
You can check out the full schedule online by visiting Punxsutawney Festival in the Park on Facebook.
* * *
Quite a few readers have already sent in photos from their summer vacations and travels for our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel photo promotion.
So far, our readers have taken The L-V on trips to Hawaii, Florida, New York City and South Carolina, and we even have photos with our newspaper at the ruins in Pompeii, Italy and from the giant London Eye Ferris wheel in England.
As you head on out on your summertime travels, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” and submit your vacation photos.
We’ve been collecting travel photos from our readers for quite a few years now, and The L-V has made its way all across the United States, and all around the world. We can’t wait to see where you will take The L-V this year!
All you need to do is remember to pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, whether you’re heading on a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full family vacation. Pose the crew with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. It’s that easy. Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where and when the photo was taken, and any details about your trip that you wish to include.
We will collect the photos all summer long, and publish them at the end of September.
All those who submit photos will also have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!