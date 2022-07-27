We won’t hit you with a “Shame on you!” if you haven’t had a chance to get to the Clarion County Fair yet this week, but only because you still have a few days left to get yourself to the fair this year.
If you haven’t been to the fair yet, you’ve missed out on some great shows and a fairgrounds that’s full with food vendors, exhibitors, carnival rides, daily free shows and much more.
The first half of Fair Week has been a big success, but there’s still much more to come in the final three days.
Don’t miss out on tonight’s (Thursday’s) demolition derby, or the tractor pulls and 4-H livestock sale lined up for Friday evening. The fair will wrap up on Saturday with horse pulls in the morning and the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby in the evening.
Also during the week, check out the Extreme Illusions and Escapes show, as well as the Pompeyo Family and Their Amazing Rescue Dogs act. There’s also the Michael Felk’s Tinsmithing Shows, and daily visits by Max Power.
And be sure to visit the Children’s Barn if you’re taking kids to the fair. They’ll enjoy the large corn box and other activities offered each day.
See you at the fair!
* * *
Stop by The Leader-Vindicator’s booth at the Clarion County Fair for a chance to win a brand new griddle grill and more!
Courtesy of Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, we will be giving away a new grill to one lucky winner this year. And we will also offer up three Family Four-Packs of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. Another prize to be given away will be a one-year subscription to The L-V.
It’s free to sign-up, so come see us at the fair!
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator is also offering a special Fair Deal on a Great Newspaper for those looking to not miss an issue.
Those who subscribe for 12 months, will have two months added for free.
Just give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 between July 25 and Aug. 3 to get this great deal.The special is good for in-state subscriptions only.
* * *
Summer heat has hit us hard this year, and there’s no better place to cool off than the Union Pool Park in Sligo.
Especially this Sunday, July 31, as the pool will hold its Community Day and offer everyone a chance to spend the day at the pool for just $1 each.
The pool is open on Sunday, and every day, from 1 to 7 p.m., weather permitting, so head on over to Sligo for a fun day with the family.
* * *
Here’s an unusual event happening in our area this Saturday (and into Sunday): All Night Movies at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater at Brookville.
That’s right, you can pull an all-nighter at the drive-in, while enjoying four movies on the big screen. Starting at 8:35 p.m., the film, “DC League of Super Pets” will be screened, followed at 10:30 by “Ghostbusters Afterlife.” If you’re still awake, you can watch “Black Phone” at 12:45 a.m., and go deep into the night with “Scream” at 2:40 a.m.
The first 100 cars are admitted free, courtesy of the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, and admission is just $20 per car after that. The concession stand will be open through the night, and free coffee and doughnuts will be served during the final intermission.
* * *
If all-night movies aren’t your thing, check out the Art on the Allegheny event this Saturday in Tionesta.
Located at the River Street Ballfield, the free family event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature artisan vendors, live music, food, art workshops and activities for kids.
Art workshops include polymer clay on wood from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., needle felting from noon to 1 p.m., silk scarf dyeing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and a seed mosaic for youth from 2:45 to 3 p.m.