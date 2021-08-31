The new school year has started, August has come to an end, and we’re heading into Labor Day weekend.
For most folks, this trifecta of events signals the end of the summer season. But, remember, not only does summer continue for a few more weeks, but we have one more big summer festival on the calendar — the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
That gives us the opportunity to embrace the waning days of the summer season as we look forward to the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s signature event Sept. 17-19 in Gumtown Park.
The festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, and The Leader-Vindicator and chamber will bring to you a special commemorative section in our Sept. 15-16 issue.
* * *
If you’re planning a Labor Day weekend getaway, or even a day trip to enjoy the holiday, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!”
We’re still collecting photos from our readers’ summer travels, so all you have to do is take along a copy of our newspaper, snap a photo of yourself and your travel companions at a memorable stop along your journey, and send it to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Be sure to include the names of everyone in the photo, where they are from, and details about where you took The L-V this year.
The deadline to submit your photos is Friday, Sept. 10. We will publish all the photos in the Sept. 29-30 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
The football season may not have gotten off to the start that our Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights had hoped for, but both teams return to their home fields this Friday where they’ll hopefully be cheered on by large crowds of local supporters.
Redbank will kick-off at 7 p.m. in New Bethlehem against Otto-Eldred, while the Falcon Knights will host Sheffield at 7 p.m. at the A-C Valley field.
Union fans can also get into the fall sports spirit tonight (Wednesday) as Union High School hosts the annual Cake Festival to introduce everyone taking part in fall sports, cheerleading and marching band this year. The event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at Vidunas Stadium; however, if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the program will be moved into the gymnasium.
* * *
East Brady will celebrate the Labor Day holiday, with several events on Sunday, Sept. 5.
The “Rock ‘n Roast” 4th Annual Pig Roast will begin at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Subway location near the bridge. Meals will feature pulled pork, smoked macaroni and cheese, parsley potatoes, coleslaw and roll for $12 per plate. Seating will be available, along with take-out and drive-up meals.
The day’s events also will include a Scavenger Hunt for children up to age 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the East Brady Riverfront Park near the football field. Prizes include several bicycles and more.
And the Anything That Floats race will start at noon at the boat launch along Seybertown Road on the Allegheny River.
Proceeds from the events benefit the East Brady Area Riverfest.
* * *
Don’t forget one of our favorite events of the year, the annual Kellersburg Labor Day Parade.
The small farming village of Kellersburg and surrounding communities come together every Labor Day for a fun parade featuring floats, fire trucks, horses, farm tractors and more.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. this year, and participants are asked to meet by 10:45 a.m. at Barrett’s Bus Garage.