Are you planning any big trips this summer? How about a weekend getaway or even a day trip somewhere in the local area?
If so, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You” this summer for our annual travel photo collection.
It’s not hard — just keep a copy of The L-V handy as you hit the beach, or head into the woods for camping, or enjoy a day at a local fair or festival. Wherever you go, take a few minutes to snap a photo of you and your travel companions with the newspaper at a memorable stop along the way.
After that, just email your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and include the names of all those in the picture and where they are from, as well as where you went on your trip and any other details about the journey.
We will publish all the photos at the end of summer. Over the years, The Leader-Vindicator has been all around our great country, and across the globe. We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V this year!
* * *
The summertime fun continues this weekend as Redbank Valley Municipal Park hosts its 2nd Annual Old Fashioned June Jubilee Craft and Tractor Show this Friday and Saturday, June 10-11.
Festivities on Friday will begin at 4 p.m. and include a pie, hot dog and pizza eating competitions, food vendors, and an appearance by the Ice-O truck of Clarion with shaved ice and frozen treats.
On Saturday, the event opens at 9 a.m. with craft and vendor show, tractor show, chicken barbecue, hayrides, homemade ice cream, face painting, food vendors and more.
Admission is free, so head on up to the park for a great day.
* * *
Tuesday, June 14, is Flag Day, and the New Bethlehem American Legion Post will hold a flag retirement ceremony that day at 6 p.m. in Gumtown Park.
Anyone wishing to retire their torn or faded flags should bring them to the park for proper retirement.
* * *
The Gumtown Community Market is held every Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Gumtown Park, and for senior citizens who receive the state farm market vouchers, something new is taking place this year.
A representative from the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging will be on hand at the market Friday, June 17, so that seniors can fill out the application for the farm market vouchers. Checks will be distributed that day to those who apply.
The representative will also be at the New Bethlehem Senior Center on Monday, June 27, at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
It was noted that checks will not be mailed in Clarion County this year, but will instead be distributed at the above times and places.
* * *
If you’re looking for something a little mysterious and exotic this weekend, head on up to Marienville for the 2022 Forest County Bigfoot Festival.
Held Friday through Sunday along Main Street in Marienville, the event will include vendors and food trucks, a 5K run, entertainment, Bigfoot-related speakers, a Bigfoot hunt in the forest and more. New this year will be a Bigfoot hunt for kids and a Family Fun Run.
For more information, visit www.forestcountybigfootfestival.com.
* * *
And don’t forget about the Color Run being hosted this Saturday, June 11, on the Redbank Valley Trail at New Bethlehem by the Redbank Valley Tri-M organization.
The 5K fun run begins at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8 a.m. near the municipal parking lot. Registration is just $10, with proceeds benefitting local cancer patient Samantha Smith.
Visit www.colorrun.redbankvalleyarts.org for all the details.
* * *
Father’s Day is coming up fast, and in preparation for the June 19 celebration, The L-V will publish a tribute to local dads in next week’s newspaper.
Readers have been asked to submit photos of them with their fathers, which will run in the June 16 issue. You can still send in your photos by posting them on one of the Father’s Day posts on our Facebook page, or by emailing the photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You must include the names of all those pictured and where they are from. The deadline to submit your photo is tomorrow, June 10.