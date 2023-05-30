It still may be a few weeks until the official start of summer, but for most folks around here, the summertime clocks are already ticking.
We’re now into the month of June, having just passed the Memorial Day holiday weekend. And, for the most part, schools around here are out for the year, and our public swimming pool in Sligo is once again open.
If that all doesn’t scream “SUMMER!” then we don’t know what does.
As you head on out on your summertime travels, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” and submit your vacation photos.
We’ve been collecting travel photos from our readers for quite a few years now, and The L-V has made its way all across the United States, and all around the world. We can’t want to see where you will take The L-V this year!
All you need to do is remember to pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, whether you’re heading on a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full family vacation. Pose the crew with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. It’s that easy. Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where and when the photo was taken, and any details about your trip that you wish to include.
We will collect the photos all summer long, and publish them at the end of September.
* * *
For many people, summertime means something else entirely: Yard sales!
Don’t forget that the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Community Yard Sales throughout the area this Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.
Anyone in the area is welcome to set up a yard sale at their own property to take advantage of all the bargain seekers who will be coming into the area to check out the sales.
A map of the participating sales (from families who registered with the chamber) will be available on the chamber’s website and Facebook page.
Happy hunting!
* * *
This Friday, June 2, also marks the return of the First Fridays events at the Redbank Valley Community Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Come on down to the community center from 7 to 9 p.m. for a free concert on the deck by the Leatherwood Band, and sample some tasty treats from the Meadows Frozen Custard truck, which will also be on site.
* * *
You can also head on over to East Brady on June 2 for PA Food Fest Friday, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bridgeview Crossing (the former J&K Service Station), located at 311 Water Street in East Brady.
The event will feature booths by Anna Marie’s Winery and Cafe, the Snowman Portersville, MLH Distillery, Rittner’s Farmhouse Bakery and Herold’s Original Kettle Corn.
* * *
The local American Legion Post in New Bethlehem will host its annual Flag Retirement ceremony on Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m.
Anyone with old and tattered American flags are invited to bring them to Gumtown Park for the retirement program.
* * *
The Clarion Conservation District will host a Rain Garden Picnic this evening (Thursday, June 1) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 160 South Second Avenue in Clarion.
The event will showcase the Conservation District’s public, edible rain garden, located behind its offices.
Learn how to install a rain garden on your property to attract birds and pollinators, while decreasing the risk of flooding and invasive species.
Those attending are asked to bring a chair or blanket, along with a dish or dessert to share.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced the start of its Family Outdoor Adventures Photo Contest.
Photos can be submitted from June 1 through Aug. 31. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in September with the four entries receiving the most votes winning cash prizes.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photos meet the Family Outdoor Adventures photo contest theme and they must be taken in either Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest or Jefferson counties.