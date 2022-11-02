If you’ve been worn down by the relentless barrage of campaign commercials we’ve seemed to have had to endure for the better part of a year, you can take solace in the fact that there is now light at the end of the tunnel.
And that light will shine next Tuesday as voters head to the polls for the general election.
This is your chance for your voice to be heard, so don’t give up your right to be a part of our democracy. Get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* * *
Voting is a great way to pay tribute to the many men and women who have served in our armed forces throughout the years to preserve our freedoms and democracy.
Another tribute to those veterans is coming up next week as we celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The Leader-Vindicator’s annual Hometown Heroes special section will appear in the Nov. 10 issue, featuring photos of veterans from the banners that hang in the Redbank Valley, Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Callensburg/Licking Township, Dayton, Parker and Foxburg.
The section this year will also pay special tribute to the U.S. Air Force, in honor of this being its 75th anniversary year.
Make sure to get your copy next week.
* * *
Christmas comes early to the Rimersburg and Sligo communities this week, as “A Christmas Present” kicks off in the Rimersburg area, and “Homes for the Holidays” begins in Sligo today (Thursday).
These local events draw hundreds of people into our area, and offer up a great way to start the holiday shopping early.
We hope you can support these local crafters, churches and more this week. And enjoy the start of the holiday season.
* * *
It’s time to “Fall Back” as we change our clocks this weekend for the ending of daylight-saving time.
Before you go to bed Saturday night, remember to set all your clocks back one hour.
And enjoy that extra hour of sleep, television, reading or however you decide to spend it.
* * *
Last year’s Festival of Trees at the Redbank Valley History Center was a wonderful and beautiful new addition to our community — and there’s still time for local businesses, churches and organizations to sign up to enter a tree in this year’s festival.
Sponsored jointly by the Redbank Valley Historical Society and Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Festival of Trees will be unveiled during a Light Up Night on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The trees will also be available to be viewed during Snack With Santa following the Christmas parade on Dec. 3, and during the new Tuba Christmas concert at the History Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Show your support of these community organizations, and show your Christmas spirit, by entering a tree in the festival. All you need to do is contact Gennie Gerow at genniegerow@gmail.com or (724) 525-9844. Trees can be brought to the center and set up Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 28-29, from 2 to 7 p.m.
* * *
Each week The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers by naming them the Subscriber of the Week, and sharing their name on Page A-2 of the paper.
From those weekly winners, we also choose one winner who is named our Subscriber of the Month, and who receives a free month of The L-V added to their subscription.
For October, our Subscriber of the Month is Larry Minick of Mayport. Congratulations!
Support local journalism and your hometown newspaper by subscribing to The L-V today. Just give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to get started. And remember that all print subscriptions include full access to our website and e-Edition.