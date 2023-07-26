Have you been up to the Clarion County Fair yet? What are you waiting for?
Fair Week still has a lot to offer, with three big nights of events at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. The grandstand shows include demolition derbies tonight (Thursday) and Saturday, with tractor pulls on two tracks Friday night under the lights.
And there’s so much more to be a part of at the fair this year. The High Flying Pages are offering up a fantastic acrobatic and stunt show at 6 and 9 p.m. each day, and an additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. There’s also the Tumbleweed Crossing wild west comedy and gunfight show at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. daily. And the Rock N Roll Pet Store show at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. each day.
Not to mention daily bingo, carnival rides and games, barns full of locally raised animals, tasty treats, tons of vendors and much more.
That’s all offered to you for just $10 per person. What can you do for $10 these days?
So, come on out and support your local fair and treat the family to a fun night out.
* * *
While you are at the fairgrounds, be sure to stop at The Leader-Vindicator’s booth to pick up some free goodies, get a great deal on a subscription and for a chance to win great prizes.
Sponsored by Nolf Chrysler Dodge, The L-V will once again be giving away a brand new grill to one lucky winner, along with other prizes. It’s free to sign up at our booth. We will draw the winners at the end of Fair Week and announce them in an upcoming issue of the newspaper. We can’t wait to see you at the fair!
* * *
Looking ahead, Bridgeview Crossing will hold its next event in East Brady on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Stop by the site at the end of the bridge for some family fun and treats, including a visit by the Kona Ice truck, Camo Kettle Corn, Anna Marie’s Winery and Cafe and MLH Distillery.
* * *
Also next week, the annual Fort Armstrong Folk Festival returns to Kittanning’s Riverfront Park Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 3-6.
Multiple musical acts are scheduled each day of the festival, which will feature a new layout this year with the main stage moved to the north end of the park.
There will be a car cruise, carriage rides, demonstrations, a petting zoo, fireworks and more happening over the four-day festival.
Be sure to check back with The Leader-Vindicator next week for a full feature story about this year’s event.
* * *
The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo is a great place to cool off during this hot summer. But the park is also offering a gift that keeps on giving all year long.
The Union COG is once again selling lottery calendars that will offer daily prizes throughout 2024.
The $20 calendars are available for sale at the pool in Sligo, along with Northwest Bank in Rimersburg and the Sligo Borough office, as well as from any COG member.
The calendars start on Jan. 1, 2024 and continue through the end of the year, offering $20 prizes every day plus a $100 prize each month and a $500 prize on May 25, 2024.
For more information or to get a calendar, call Cathy at (814) 755-3832.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator was rolling on the river this summer, as a group of our readers took our newspaper along with them during a Mississippi River cruise. That’s just one of the many photos readers have already sent from their summer vacations and travels for our annual “Take The L-V With You” travel photo promotion.
Other destinations this year have included Greece, St. Thomas, Hawaii, Florida, New York City, South Carolina, Pompeii, Italy and London, England.
But there’s still plenty of time for you to join in the fun. As you head on out on your summertime travels, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You!” and submit your vacation photos.
All you need to do is remember to pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, whether you’re heading on a day trip, a weekend getaway or a full family vacation. Pose the crew with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. It’s that easy. Just be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, where and when the photo was taken, and any details about your trip that you wish to include.
We will collect the photos all summer long, and publish them at the end of September.
All those who submit photos will also have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!