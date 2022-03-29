As we’ve experienced over the past week, Old Man Winter isn’t done with us just yet.
After enjoying some warm, sunny days in March, the cold and snow returned last weekend, reminding us all that just because it is officially spring, that doesn’t mean we can pack up our winter coats and put away the snow shovels.
The weather is supposed to warm up a bit into the 60s today (Thursday) but with a high likelihood of rain. That could once again turn into snow overnight into Friday as the mercury dips once again.
The roller coaster ride of spring continued into Saturday, which is forecast to be sunny with a high of 51 degrees. But, rain and possible snow return Saturday night into Sunday.
Buckle up, it looks like it’s going to be a bumpy up and down ride for a while.
* * *
Fortunately, if the forecast holds true, Saturday, April 2, should have decent weather for the first day of trout fishing season.
That means you still have a little time to purchase your Trout Fishing Derby tickets and pins for the annual event hosted by the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
The club will stock Red Bank Creek from Mayport to Oak Ridge, along with Pine Creek, with 1,200 rainbow trout. Of those in Red Bank Creek, 75 fish will be tagged for prizes totaling $2,100.
The contest starts April 2 and continues through May 31. Get your tickets now from any Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club member, or at the following businesses: Heeter Lumber Co., A-Plus, Rich’s Outdoor World, Hetrick Farm Supply, M&S Meats, Mayport Gas, Gabriel’s, Ferringer Enterprises and New Bethlehem Auto Parts.
If you reel in a big one, send your photo and information The Leader-Vindicator at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
* * *
If you’d rather not go fishing this Saturday, the Cook Forest Half-Marathon and 5K will return April 2 for those looking to start the month out running.
The half-marathon gets underway at 11 a.m., with the 5K following at 11:15 a.m.
Presented by Clarion University’s Cross Country and Track and Field Teams, the event will bring back its pottery prizes, courtesy of Allegheny Pines Pottery.
To register for the race or for more information, visit getmeregistered.com/cookforesthalf5k.
* * *
Due to crummy weather last weekend, the Jefferson County History Center has rescheduled its Clean-Up Day at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park for this Saturday, April 2, starting at 9 a.m.
Participants will clear the trails of downed limbs and debris, and clean off the interpretive panels, picnic tables and benches. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help — any level of experience is invited.
This is a great opportunity for local organizations, clubs or scout troops to help out. Dress appropriately, bring gloves and a water bottle. Folks with leaf blowers are also needed.
The park is located along Route 28, just past Jefferson Manor and before Interstate 80 near Brookville.
For more information, call (814) 849-0077 or email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net.
* * *
And speaking of trails, The Leader-Vindicator is working on its annual Trial Guide, which will be included with the April 28 newspaper.
The section will feature information, photos and maps about a number of our local trails, including the Redbank Valley Trail, Armstrong Trail, Rail 66 Trail, Butler-Freeport Trail, Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, the Trans Allegheny Trails, the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail and more.
If your business would like to be a part of this great Trail Guide — which is also distributed throughout the region by these local trail groups — give our advertising representative Deb Huffman a call soon at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224.