If there really is a so-called “War on Christmas” in other parts of the country, it’s pretty obvious that Christmas is winning that battle around our area.
In addition to all of the Christmas events held over the past week or so in Clarion, Kittanning and Brookville, several of our smaller towns in the area are gearing up to kick off the Christmas season this weekend as well.
In New Bethlehem, Light Up Night will be held Friday, along with the start of the Festival of Trees at the Redbank Valley History Center. And on Saturday, the community will welcome Santa Claus into town with the Christmas Parade at 1 p.m., followed by Snack with Santa and the Festival of Trees at the History Center. (More details about all the Christmas events coming up in the Redbank Valley can be found in stories in today’s paper.)
Come on out and show your holiday spirit at these and many of the following events!
* * *
Not to be outdone, the East Brady area will host its annual We Believe Light-Up Night on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The festivities include crafters at the East Brady United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an antiques and collectibles sale at Mortimer’s Music and Antiques from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a rummage sale, sloppy joe lunch and more at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Bridgeview Crossing will host food, wine and beer sales, along with a bonfire and holiday music, from noon to 3 p.m.
A Cookie Crawl will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at area businesses in town. Participants can purchase their $5 cookie passport at the borough office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this Friday, and at the Old Bank Deli.
The fun moves to the parking lot of Farmer’s National Bank where free coffee, hot chocolate and popcorn will be served from 4 to 5 p.m., and Santa Claus will arrive via fire truck. Photos with Santa will be held courtesy of the East Brady Baptist Church and Riverfest Committee.
The Light-Up Night program begins at 5 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, and will include several speakers, a veteran’s recognition, songs by Kaylee Bec, Nina Friel and Haylee Hogan, carolers from Mother Good Christian Preschool and a sing-along to round out the festivities.
* * *
Stiller Motorsports of Kittanning will host an off-road vehicle Toy Run this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ben Franklin Range near Templeton.
Now in its 35th year, the Toy Run is open to all off-road vehicles. Admission is $25 per person, or a new unwrapped toy valued at $25 or more. A hot lunch and bonfire will be provided, and donations to help make Christmas special for area children will be accepted.
* * *
Redbank Valley Municipal Park will host its 5th Annual Craft and Gift Show at the skating rink from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3.
Santa Claus will arrive at the event at noon with treats for children, and photo packages will be available for $10.
There will also be a Chinese auction, and the kitchen will be open for food sales.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced the start of its Fantastic Food Photo Contest.
There are many great places to eat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that serve some unique local cuisine. Photos can be submitted from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.
Finalists’ photos will be posted online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning cash prizes ranging from $25 to $100.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Fantastic Food photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
* * *
And speaking of photo contests, The Leader-Vindicator is once again asking readers to share a family Christmas photo for a chance to win a great prize!
All you need to do is pose your kids or your entire family, or even just yourself, in front of your Christmas tree, Christmas village or other favorite holiday decorations and post your photo on one of our Christmas Photo Contest posts on Facebook along with the names of everyone pictured and where you are from. If you prefer, you may also send the photo and information by email to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
From all the photos posted and emailed, we will randomly select one lucky winner who will receive four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium!
The deadline to submit your photo is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Don’t delay!
The photos will be published, and the winner announced, in The Leader-Vindicator’s Dec. 22 Christmas Issue. (Additional photos may appear in the Dec. 29 newspaper if needed.)