This is one of our favorite issues of the year to publish, as we get to give a shout out and a big pat on the back to nearly 100 local businesses, individuals and organizations in The Leader-Vindicator’s annual Readers Choice Awards.
You can find that full special third section in this week’s newspaper, featuring the full list of winners and more.
Our readers are the ones who decide who all the winners are each year, and we had a number of first-time award recipients this year.
With this being the 10th year of our Readers Choice Awards, we celebrated with a reception for the winners last week at The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center. It was a great time, and was so nice to see more than 30 of our award winners on hand to be recognized and enjoy time together.
As you’re looking through the award section today, and you see that your favorite business or local professional isn’t among the winners, don’t forget that you can have a say in who wins by voting. It’s a great way to tip your cap to the businesses in our area who get it right, and who are the cornerstones of our communities.
Thank you to all who voted, and remember to cast your ballots next year.
* * *
We want to wish the best of luck to our Redbank Valley High School Lady Bulldogs as they take on the Moniteau Lady Warriors for the District 9 2A championship this Saturday, March 4, at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The game tips off at 2 p.m., and it’s the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with Redbank winning the first three.
Good luck Lady Bulldogs and bring home another championship!
* * *
Since it would be bad luck to say anything about luck on the stage, we offer up a figurative “break a leg” to the cast and crew of this week’s Union High School production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”
The curtain rises at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2-4, at the school. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
If you’re thinking about going to the opening night show tonight, don’t forget that Union’s Prom Committee is hosting a spaghetti dinner in the UHS cafeteria from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
* * *
You’ll also find photos in this week’s L-V as we gear up for next week’s production of “Shrek The Musical” at Redbank Valley High School.
Journey to the kingdom of Far Far Away in this fun show, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 10-12. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online for $6 ($4 for students) by visiting www.onthestage.tickets/show/redbank-valley-high-school/63ec0825efa3290e37014c1f/tickets.
Be sure to support our local students and the arts in our area.
* * *
This year’s elections will feature a bevy of county, borough, township and school district races in our area. These are some of the most important offices that impact our communities on a day-to-day basis.
If you’re running for an office, The Leader-Vindicator will gladly publish your candidate announcement and photo at no cost. Items can be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline for candidates to file their nomination papers with the county is March 14. We ask that all candidate announcements be submitted to us by Friday, March 17.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator has been full of pet photos for the past several weeks (with a number of weeks yet to go); and now the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is getting in on the pet action.
The group’s Pets in the Outdoors Photo Contest is now underway. Photos can be submitted now through May 3. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in June with the four entries receiving the most votes winning cash prizes.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.