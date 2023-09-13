Can you smell it in the air? The annual New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is almost here!
Of course, you can smell roasting peanuts in the air around here many days of the year, thanks to our local J.M. Smuckers peanut butter factory. But the mighty peanut gets the star treatment this weekend as the three-day event rolls into town for the 27th year.
There’s so much going on for the festival this weekend, you might want to make multiple visits to Gumtown Park this year. There will be live music and performances all three days, more vendors than ever before, tons of delicious taste treats, bounce houses and games for the kiddos, the big parade on Saturday, the Jeep Invasion, contests and raffles, and the car cruise and tractor show on Sunday.
You can find the full schedule, stories and photos in our special 16-page Peanut Butter Festival section, included in today’s Leader-Vindicator.
And be sure to check back next week for photos and more from this year’s event.
* * *
Because the big festival will be taking over the Gumtown Park and Water Street areas of New Bethlehem this weekend, don’t forget that the Gumtown Community Market will move up the street next to Valley Flowers & Gifts.
The farm market will be open Friday, Sept. 15, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the site near the former RMS Furniture Building along Wood Street.
There you will find a wide assortment of fresh produce, along with canned goods, baked goods, handmade items and much more.
The market will return to the pavilion at Gumtown Park next week, remaining open every Friday through October.
* * *
One of the roles of a newspaper is to help verify or dispel the rumors that circulate through small towns; and, on occasion, those rumors may even involve the newspaper itself.
Earlier this week, Rupp Real Estate listed the property at 435 Broad Street in New Bethlehem as for sale. That happens to be The Leader-Vindicator’s office.
And, of course, rumors started flying almost immediately about this newspaper and our future in the area.
Yes, the building itself is for sale. But no, The Leader-Vindicator is not closing its doors or moving out of New Bethlehem. It’s a simple matter of our company wishing to right-size our operations to meet today’s needs. While newspapers once required a large space for all the people and machinery needed to produce a paper, that’s no longer the case.
The Leader-Vindicator will still be found in downtown New Bethlehem, produced by a local, dedicated crew for many years to come. We may remain in the same office space, or we may find some new digs nearby. Time will tell. Regardless, you’ll still find us each week in your mailbox or at your corner store, providing you with quality coverage of local news and sports.
* * *
We still have another full week of summer, so in addition to getting outside at this weekend’s Peanut Butter Festival, there are some other events happening in the region you might also want to check out.
One such event is the Chainsaw Carvers Roundup at the Sawmill Center for the Arts, located at Cook Forest State Park.
The event will be held Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring a number of chainsaw carvers in action. Some items will be available for sale, and two auctions are scheduled for the works of art: at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Sawmill Craft Market will also be open the same hours each day.
* * *
This is also Apple Weekend in Smicksburg, with the annual fall festival taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The event features fresh apples for sale, apple dumplings, apple fudge, apple cider and apple butter, pumpkins, a pottery demonstration, fall decor, apple bakers, cornstalk decorating and more throughout the community.
* * *
The 5th Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run will also be held on the Redbank Valley Trail from Brookville to Summerville on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Registration takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Depot Street Spur in Brookville.
Registration is $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Stations will be set up along the trail where participants will draw their poker hand. There will be games for the kids, and a picnic-style lunch included after the ride. Prizes will be awarded to best and worst poker hands, and there will be prizes for kids too.
The event benefits the Jefferson County History Center. For more details and to preregister, visit jchconline.org.
* * *
The Wolfs Corners Fall Brawl Demolition Derby will be held at the Wolfs Corners Fairgrounds in northern Clarion County this Saturday, Sept. 16. Admission is $10 per person.
Starting at 7 p.m., the demo derby action will include youth compacts and mid-size vehicles for ages 12-16, regular compacts and mid-size vehicles, mini-vans, mini-trucks and SUVs, stock full-size and the new MWFA class one-day builds.
For registration details and more, visit www.wolfscornersfair.com/fall-brawl.
A craft show will also take place on site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.