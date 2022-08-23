The start of the school year can bring mixed reviews, depending on who you ask. But one thing associated with the new school year that is almost universally loved is the start of the high school football season.
Local teams hit the gridirons this Friday night to kick off the 2022 campaign.
Redbank Valley, coming off a historic run to the state championship game last fall, will get things going at 7 p.m. this Friday at home against Smethport.
Meanwhile, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights will light up Vidunas Stadium in Rimersburg for their opener against Cameron County at 7 p.m.
You can check out the team previews in today’s L-V, and be sure to check back next week as we’ll include our annual Kickoff 2022 football magazine that provides a look at all the teams in the region.
* * *
This Saturday is also a milestone day for the Redbank Valley community as the dedication of the new Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park will be held at 1 p.m.
Located along Arch Street in the heart of New Bethlehem, the park has been a passion project for local American Legion members for several years — and it looks fantastic.
We hope you will show your support for our area’s veterans by attending Saturday’s ceremony. A lot of work has gone into the new park, which is a beautiful addition to our area.
* * *
Randall Silvis, a well-known and increasingly prolific author who hails from the Rimersburg area, has just released a new book, “The Deepest Black,” and you can hear the writer himself read excerpts from the book this Saturday evening.
“An Evening With Randall Silvis” will be held at the Butler Little Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
Silvis will read from and talk about “The Deepest Black,” and his upcoming memoir, “My Strange and Stranger Life.” The event is free and open to the public. Signed copies of his work will be available.
With “The Deepest Black,” the critically acclaimed author finally reveals his mystic self to the public. Many of his previous 25 books hinted at that part of his life, but never before has the author injected his personal experiences into a story. A hybrid of fact and fiction, “The Deepest Black” is described as “unlike any crime novel you have ever read.”
If you’re planning to attend the event, RSVP at (724) 287-6781 or info@bltgroup.org.
* * *
August may be coming to a close, but there’s still time to rock out this summer.
Arts on the Allegheny will present the popular Pittsburgh-area band, The Clarks, this Saturday, Aug. 27, at the John P. Murtha Amphitheater in Kittanning.
The free concert gets underway at 7 p.m. with the opening band, Bail Jumpers, followed by the Clarks at around 8:30 p.m.
A number of food trucks will be set up early to start serving up tasty treats at 5 p.m.
* * *
And there’s still plenty of time before summer ends to “Take The L-V With You!” Best of all, if you submit a photo, you could be a winner!
From day trips in the area, to weekend getaways, to full-blown family vacations, we ask readers each year to pack a copy of our newspaper and submit a photo of them with The L-V from a memorable stop along their journey.
Everyone who submits a photo for this year’s vacation photo pages will be entered in a drawing for a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
You can send in your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to provide the names of everyone in the pictures, where they are from, and where your travels took you this year. We’ll collect the photos all summer, and will share them in The L-V in late September.