Although some folks pack up the Christmas decorations and chuck the trees to the curb as soon as the big day has come and gone, there’s still plenty of time left in the full celebration of Christmas.
In years gone by, Christmas Day was just the first day of a 12 day celebration, thus the famous song full of wild and crazy gifts. Today, Thursday, Dec. 29, would be the Fifth Day of Christmas, so dig out those five golden rings you’ve been saving to give to your true love.
The Christmas season extends to Epiphany, which is traditionally Jan. 6.
In addition to that, many Orthodox Christians celebrate the holiday later in January, with Orthodox Christmas falling on Jan. 7. In a year when we are witnessing the struggles of the people of Ukraine, it might be nice to show our support by keeping the Christmas season alive through their holiday in a little more than a week.
So, a continued Merry Christmas to everyone.
* * *
Of course, the other big holiday is nearly upon us, as we get ready to ring in the new year this weekend.
2023 arrives on Sunday, giving revelers a perfect Saturday night chance to go all out this year after a couple of pandemic-restricted celebrations.
We hope you have a fun and safe New Year’s Eve, and from all of us at The Leader-Vindicator, we wish you a Happy New Year. May all your news in 2023 be good.
* * *
Whether you’re daring and adventurous, or you just like to be around folks doing crazy stuff, this Sunday marks the return of the Polar Bear Plunge in Parker.
Celebrate the new year with a dip into the icy Allegheny River, and help raise money for local charities at the same time.
The actual plunge doesn’t start until 2 p.m., but registration begins earlier in the day, and local businesses will be open with food and drinks to help keep you warm until the time comes to rush into the river.
It’s been a few years since the plunge took place, so we can’t wait to see this tradition return.
* * *
Due to the New Year’s holiday, The Leader-Vindicator office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.
We’ll be back in the office on Jan. 3.
Don’t miss a single issue of The Leader-Vindicator in 2023. Support local journalism and your local newspaper with a subscription to The L-V. Not only will you have the paper delivered to your mailbox each week, but all of our subscriptions include full access to our website and E-edition.
Subscribe now by calling (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
If taking a dip in a frigid river isn’t your cup of tea for starting the new year, then maybe a less daring walk into a true winter wonderland might be for you.
Cook Forest State Park will host a First Day Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the start of 2023.
Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, to hike the Fire Tower Road loop through several different forest types and cover some of the local history. You can check out the wintertime view from Seneca Rocks during the nearly three-mile hike.
If conditions permit, bring along your snowshoes and cross country skis.
* * *
If you’re out and about enjoying the winter weather, don’t forget that we are now accepting photo submissions for our annual Winter Wonderland special section.
Share your photos showing how you and your family make the most of the snow, ice and cold this winter. From sled riding to snowman building, snow angels to skiing, ice skating and more — we want to see your photos!
All you need to do is share your outdoor winter photos on one of our daily “Winter Wonderland” Facebook posts, including the name (first and last) and hometown of everyone pictured. You can also send photos and information to us via email at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline to send in and share your photos is Friday, Jan. 6, so don’t delay! From all the submissions, we will select a number of photos to be included in our Winter Wonderland special section, and may publish other photos in the regular pages of The Leader-Vindicator.