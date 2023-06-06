Although folks in our area have a lot of concerns about the lack of rain in the past few weeks, there’s no doubting that it has definitely felt like summer.
And we are so blessed to live just a short drive away from one of the best places to spend a summer day (or weekend or entire week) in the state of Pennsylvania.
Of course we are talking about the very special place called Cook Forest State Park.
In today’s Leader-Vindicator you’ll find a special section dedicated to this outdoor gem that not only offers up some of the most beautiful scenery in the state, but great events like this coming weekend’s French and Indian War living history encampment, and the great shows held at the Sawmill Theater.
Be sure to check out the Cook Forest 2023 special section, and plan your trip to the tall trees this summer.
* * *
* * *
One big event coming up this weekend is a free concert featuring Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the amphitheater in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park this Saturday, June 10.
Part of the Arts on the Allegheny 2023 Concert Series, the show gets underway at 7 p.m. with the opening act, Hickory Bottom Band.
The fun actually gets underway at 5 p.m. as food vendors will be set up near the park to offer up tasty treats and more leading into showtime.
* * *
This weekend also marks the return of the Bigfoot Festival to Marienville in Forest County.
The festivities will start off at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and feature vendors and food trucks, as well as the Uptown Classics Hits Band, and registration for the Bigfoot Hunt which takes place all weekend.
The schedule for Saturday features a petting zoo, a variety of speakers, the Bigfoot calling contest at 2 p.m., the Biggest Foot contest at 2:30 and performance by the Trixx Band at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s events begin with a 5K race at 9 a.m. Bigfoot hunting licenses will be available from 8 to 11 a.m., and the petting zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional speakers will be featured on Sunday, as well as music by the Route 8 Band from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.forestcountybigfootfestival.com.
* * *
June 10 is also Strawberry Saturday in Smicksburg, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The one-day event features locally grown strawberries, strawberry ice cream desserts, strawberry jam, strawberry candles and more.
Visit www.smicksburg.net for more details about this and other upcoming events.
* * *
The weeklong Brookville Laurel Festival also gets underway this Saturday with Art in the Park from noon to 5 p.m. in the Town Square.
Sunday’s lineup includes the Autorama car show along Main Street starting at noon, along with a performance by Billy and the Neptunes from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Looking ahead, Monday is Outdoor and Sportsman’s Day at the festival, with various outdoor demonstrations and activities starting at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, is Family Fun Day, followed by Relay For Life on Wednesday, June 14 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Hometown Heroes will be the theme of Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, will feature sidewalk sales throughout town, and tours of local manufacturing companies.
June 17 is the big parade at 2 p.m., followed by musical performances from Gary Bickerstaff at 3 p.m. and Joe Patrick and 4 On The Floor at 6 p.m.
Find the full schedule online at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.
* * *
Don’t forget that next Wednesday, June 14, is Flag Day.
The local American Legion Post in New Bethlehem will host its annual Flag Retirement ceremony on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Anyone with old and tattered American flags are invited to bring them to Gumtown Park for the retirement program.
* * *
