Look’s like Mother Nature finally decided that she had made it too easy on us this winter, and unloaded nearly a foot of snow all at once throughout our region Sunday and Monday.
Fortunately, the timing of the first big snowstorm of the year coincided with a federal holiday, with government offices, post offices, most schools and some other businesses already planned to be closed.
But it still presented a challenging scenario for road crews, municipal workers and nearly everyone with a driveway, sidewalk and car as they spent time digging out on Monday.
Our Winter Wonderland special section is running in this week’s paper, but we would still like to see your photos from this week’s winter fun. From sledding to snowman building, skiing to winter hiking, we would love for you to share your winter photos with us.
You can share them on one of our Winter Fun posts on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, or email them to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Please include the names of everyone pictured, where they are from, and where the photos were taken.
We’ll share some of the photos in an upcoming issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
It’s mentioned by one of our columnists this week that a great resolution for all of us in the new year is to try to shop more locally in 2022.
That coincided with information we recently saw in Editor & Publisher Magazine, which highlights the enormous impact that shopping locally can have on our communities.
For instance, the article talks about the impact local spending has on a community of 10,000 residents. For comparison, according to the latest Census totals, the Redbank Valley School District area has roughly 7,800 residents, while the Union School District area is comprised of around 5,400 residents.
In a community of 10,000 residents, if everyone spent just $25 each month locally that they would have otherwise spent out of the area, it would generate $250,000 each month alone, or $3 million each year in new revenue circulating through our area.
Even better, the article notes, that money spent locally tends to be re-spent between 3-7 times. So, that $3 million annually quickly turns into $9 million to $21 million, stimulating new jobs, new tax dollars and more.
If we could each bring just a few dollars more back to Main Street this year, our entire community benefits. That sounds like a great resolution to us.
* * *
And speaking of local businesses, time is running out to cast your ballot in The Leader-Vindicator’s annual Readers Choice Awards contest.
The ballot can be found in this week’s newspaper, and the deadline to return your completed ballot to us is noon on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Original ballots from the newspaper will be accepted, and you can drop them off at our office in New Bethlehem, or mail them to us at: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Make sure you vote for your favorite businesses and more to show your appreciation. Vote today!
* * *
The dead of winter is the perfect time to start thinking about summertime and travel plans for the vacation season. Or, maybe you have some winter trips planned to warmer destinations or to take advantage of outdoor winter activities.
Either way, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You” on any of your travels during 2022.
That’s right, we will once again begin collecting your photos from your journeys throughout the year, with a goal of publishing them in late September.
All you need to do is take along a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, and pose with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip. Photos — including the names of everyone pictured, where they are from and details about where you went — can be sent to us any time at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a day trip to see the groundhog in nearby Punxsutawney, a weekend getaway to Cook Forest or a full-blown family vacation to the beach, you can Take The L-V With You and submit your photos!