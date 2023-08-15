As August moves past its midpoint, and the sound of school bells begin to be heard, we can also faintly start to hear other familiar sounds echoing through the hills and valleys of our area.
The beat of the drum line. The cheer of the crowd. The echo of the announcer through the outdoor speakers.
Are you ready for some football?
The local high school football season officially kicks off on Aug. 25, following scrimmage games this weekend.
And that means you won’t want to miss picking up your special premium edition of the Aug. 24 Leader-Vindicator that will feature our big Kickoff 2023 football magazine.
Packed with photos, stories, schedules and more, the full-color magazine will be your guide to the season for teams throughout our region, including Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley, Central Clarion, Brookville and many more.
Make sure you snag a copy in next week’s Leader-Vindicator!
* * *
If you haven’t picked up on it after seeing all the back-to-school stories in this week’s newspaper, kiddos are getting ready to start the new school year.
Next Wednesday, Aug. 23, is the first day of school at Redbank Valley, Union and some other schools in our area. And once again, The L-V is asking its readers to share your first day of school photos with us!
Be on the lookout next week for daily Facebook posts on The Leader-Vindicator’s page, giving everyone a chance to share back-to-school photos of their kids. Be sure to include the names of those pictured and what school they attend.
You can also email photos and information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
We will select as many of the photos as we can to publish in an upcoming issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
As an incentive, we will randomly choose one winner of a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium!
* * *
We would like to wish all of our local schools, students, families, teachers and staff a wonderful school year filled with learning, fun and many memories that these youngsters will cherish the rest of their lives.
Also, don’t forget that the start of school also means a return of school buses to local roadways.
Please use extra caution in the mornings and afternoons when students are waiting at the bus stop, and walking to and from school. And follow all traffic laws regarding school buses to keep our kids safe.
* * *
Even though school is about the begin, that doesn’t mean summer is over.
Armstrong County is busting with summertime fun this week, as the Dayton Fair continues through Saturday, and Riverbration returns to Kittanning with its boat races this weekend.
At the Dayton fairgrounds, tonight (Thursday) is buy-one-get-one admission to the Dayton Fair, with an evening lineup that includes off-road vehicle drag racing at 7 p.m. and the junior livestock sale at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, demolition derby action will get underway at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.
And Fair Week comes to a conclusion on Saturday, Aug. 19, with a rodeo by Bull Ride Mania at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.
There’s plenty more going on at the fair, including daily shows such as the Circus Incredible, Pretty Bird Paradise, Space Adventure Thrill Show, Michael Felk Tinsmithing, and the Dan and Galla Musical Show.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit daytonfair.org.
* * *
The Allegheny River will be the place for motorsports action Aug. 18-20 as Riverbration returns to Kittanning.
Friday will feature drivers’ school, as well as a free movie in the park at 9 p.m. with a showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
Racing gets underway on Saturday at 10 a.m. There will also be free inflatable rides for kids and free wagon rides. Shriner cloys will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., the same times as the free foam party in the park. Then, at 4 p.m., kids can take part in a free ice cream eating contest.
Racing continues on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. The day’s lineup also includes a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free inflatable rides and wagon rides.
Events are hosted by the Alle-Kiski-Strong Chamber of Commerce.