The weather forecast for last weekend called for rainy days, but our area and its many Halloween festivities managed to get away pretty much unscathed.
Despite some light rain during trick-or-treating on Saturday night for some communities, large numbers of costumed kiddos prowled the street undeterred, enjoying the chance to fill their bags and buckets full of treats.
The Halloween parade in Rimersburg, coordinated by the local Lions Club, stayed dry as dozens of children were led down Main Street by the Union High School marching band.
And as for Halloween events that were held on Sunday, Oct. 31, including trick-or-treating in some local towns, the weather proved rather mild and dry.
We hope you had far more treats than tricks this past weekend!
* * *
Last year, we filled two full pages with photos for our Kids, Critters & Costumes photo contest. This year, our readers took it to a new level, as we received enough pictures to fill three full pages, which you can check out in today’s paper.
From the nearly 75 entries we received, we randomly selected one photo as our winner of the Ultimate Trick-Or-Treat Prize Package!
And fortunately, the winning photo has three youngsters pictured to share the huge basket full of Halloween treats and other goodies. The winners are Malachi Wagner, Maverick Doverspike and Maci Wagner of South Bethlehem, in a photo submitted by Melody Buzzard.
Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who submitted a photo this year!
* * *
With both Halloween and Election Day in the rearview mirror, that means that we are fast approaching the next special day on the calendar — Veterans Day.
Once again, The Leader-Vindicator will publish our Hometown Heroes special section in next week’s newspaper to honor all the local men and women who have served our country in the armed forces.
The special section, this year titled “Vietnam Voices,” will highlight area service men and women who served during the Vietnam War. It will also feature the photos of everyone who is depicted on one of the Hometown Hero banners in the Redbank Valley, Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Callensburg, Dayton, Parker and Foxburg communities. Including a number of new veterans whose banners were added in local towns over the past year.
Don’t miss next week’s special section, and please remember that with Veterans Day being a legal holiday, there will not be mail delivery that day for subscribers.
* * *
For some, Turkey Day is still three weeks away, but for those who enjoy the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club’s annual turkey dinner, you only have to wait until this Sunday, Nov. 7.
The drive-through dinners can be picked up starting at noon at the Hawthorn Fire Hall, with the cost set at $10 per dinner.
For more information, contact Sarge Hinderliter at (814) 365-5989.
* * *
Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend as daylight-saving time ends.
Before you go to bed this Saturday night, set your clocks back one hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep!
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week, publishing their name in the paper for the honor.
And from those weekly winners, we select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month of The L-V added to their subscription.
The Subscriber of the Month for October is Jeri Patton of New Bethlehem.
Now, more than ever, it’s so important to support local journalism, and the best way to do that is to become a subscriber. To get a great rate on The Leader-Vindicator, as well as full online access, give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221. Subscriptions also make great gifts that keep on giving all year.