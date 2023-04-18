The yo-yo ride that we call spring weather around these parts continued over the past week, with huge swings in temperatures over a few short days.
Last weekend brought with it gorgeous summer-like weather, well above the typical springtime temperatures. But after basking in sunshine and 80 to 90 degree temperatures, Mother Nature brought us back to reality on Monday and Tuesday. With the mercury dipping back into the 30s, we spotted sleet, frost, snow on roof tops and more, making it feel as if winter had returned.
Then it changed course again yesterday (Wednesday) as the sun reemerged, temperatures rose and it once again feels like a perfect spring.
The National Weather Service is calling for sunshine and a high in the 80s today (Thursday), and continuing into tomorrow when we start to see a chance of showers.
The rollercoaster will send us downhill again this weekend, as there is a good chance of thunderstorms and rain, and temperatures back into the 50s by Sunday.
Buckle up, spring isn’t done with us yet!
* * *
This Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day. And while many of our local town cleanup days will be held later in the spring, there is a great cause you can help out in our area.
Boy Scouts in New Bethlehem will host an aluminum can drive on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church along Wood Street.
The money received from the cans collected will help out the local scouts with rising registration fees.
If you don’t have a collection of cans handy, donations will also be accepted at Saturday’s drive.
* * *
A drive of a different kind — an American Red Cross Blood Drive — will take place tomorrow (Friday) at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
Donors can take part from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and participants will receive an exclusive Snoopy T-shirt while supplies last.
To sign up for the blood drive, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
* * *
If you’re looking to get outside, head on over to Parker this weekend as the Butler Chapter of the North Country Trail Association hosts a spring hike.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., participants will meet up at the Holy Sundae Ice Cream Shop in Parker, from which they will shuttle to Eldorado Road for a 4.5-mile moderate hike over beautiful bridges that cross waterways leading back to the river.
The hike ends back at the ice cream shop for socializing and goodies.
For more details and to register for the hike, visit “Butler County Pa Chapter North Country Trail Association” on Facebook, or email but@northcountrytrail.com.
* * *
And while we are on the topic of trails, next week is a big one for The Leader-Vindicator, as we unveil our Trail Guide 2023.
The large special section will appear in the April 27 issue, and feature information, photos and maps of a number of trails across the region, including the Redbank Valley Trail, Armstrong Trail, Rail 66 Country Trail, Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, Butler to Freeport Trail, the Oil Region National Heritage Area Trails, the Ghost Town Trail and the Mahoning Shadow Trail.
We also have quite a few great photos from the trails that were submitted by our readers, including a fantastic cover photo from a local resident.
Be sure to pick up a copy of next week’s Leader-Vindicator for this special publication.