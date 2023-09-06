Continuing a new tradition which began last September, veterans in the Rimersburg area will host a Patriot Day service on Monday, Sept. 11.
Commemorating the attacks on American on Sept. 11, 2001, next week’s program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park along Main Street.
The program is organized by the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and American Legion Post 454.
We encourage everyone to “Never Forget” by taking time on Monday to attend the program in Rimersburg, which is a great opportunity to come together as a community during a time of great national division.
* * *
There are also many other opportunities to bring people together in our area over the next couple of weeks, including this weekend’s big Poker Run at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
For the 24th year, the massive ATV and dirt bike event will bring hundreds of people into our area, raising money to benefit one of our great regional assets — Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The ride officially begins at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9, although you can preregister from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday at the park. The cost is $30 per rider, and $10 per passenger.
The last chance to start onto the 25-mile off-road course is 1 p.m., and all riders must be off the trail by 6 p.m. In addition to a chance at the $500 top prize for the best card hand, participants will each receive a hot dog and soda, and will be treated to a concert Saturday evening after the ride.
For more details, contact Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
* * *
The eventful weekend in the Redbank Valley continues on Sept. 10 as the Oakland Church of God in Distant hosts Friendship Sunday, featuring guest speaker Jon Kolb, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The community event begins at 10:30 a.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and more will be provided. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair to the free event, which will move indoors in case of rain.
In addition to playing 13 seasons in the NFL, Kolb is a devoted Christian who continues to mentor players and men. His non-profit organization helps men and women who served our country.
For more information, contact the church at (814) 275-3628.
* * *
The New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is fast approaching (Sept. 15-17) and you won’t want to miss next week’s Leader-Vindicator which will include a special section devoted to the festival.
Also, keep in mind that due to the festival, the Gumtown Community Market will relocate for Friday, Sept. 15. Normally held every Friday in Gumtown Park, the farm market will move to the area next to Valley Flowers (formerly RMS Furniture), just off Wood Street, next week.
The market is open from 12:30 to 5 p.m., offering a wide array of fresh produce, canned goods, handmade items, baked goods and more.
* * *
* * *
We are planning to publish all the travel photos in the Sept. 28 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.