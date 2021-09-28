We’re about the close the books on another September, and welcome the arrival of October and all the fall fun that it brings.
It may still be a full month until Halloween arrives, but The Leader-Vindicator is gearing up again for our annual Halloween Happenings list of local holiday events, haunted houses and trick-or-treat times.
Halloween Happenings will run in the paper each week, starting with our next issue. To have your public Halloween-related event added to the list, just email the information to us at: news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
* * *
The start of the new month also brings us the return of one of the region’s biggest and most highly anticipated annual events, the Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion.
ALF is back to its traditional schedule and locations this year, after having to scale back last fall due to the pandemic.
Almost all of the actives are outdoors, so it’s the perfect time to enjoy the fall weather and support all the work by dozens of volunteers who make it all possible.
For all the details, along with a full schedule, check out our special Autumn Leaf Festival pages inside today’s newspaper.
* * *
Many local groups and organizations benefit from the crowds drawn to our area by Autumn Leaf Festival, and one of those this year will be the Union Pool Park in Sligo which will be set up on Farmers & Crafters Day at the festival on Oct. 8 to sell its 2022 Lottery Calendars.
The calendars are limited to 1,000 and are $20 each, with prizes awarded each day during 2022 based on daily number drawings.
Stop by their booth in front of the Main Street Center to purchase a calendar for yourself or as a gift, and help support the local pool park. Everyone who buys a calendar at Farmers & Crafters Day will be entered in to win two tickets to a Pittsburgh Penguins game this season.
If you can’t make it to the festival, you can stop by the Sligo Borough office or Northwest Savings Bank in Rimersburg to purchase a calendar, or call (814) 275-3131.
* * *
If you’re looking for an unusual event this weekend, how does an underground tractor pull sound to you?
Brady’s Bend Underground Storage will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 3, with food, fun activities and a tractor pull through the mine.
Located at 209 Cove Run Road in the East Brady area, the event is free, but the company asks that you register online at www.bradysbend.com/jubilee so that they can be ready for everyone who plans to attend.
* * *
There are plenty of other cool events this weekend in the area, including the following:
• The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Tour de Forest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3. The leisure ride takes place through the scenic Allegheny National Forest. For all the details, visit www.marienville-fire.com/local-events/tour-de-forest/.
• The United Way of Clarion County will host its 5K and 10K race through the streets of Clarion during the Autumn Leaf Festival this Saturday, Oct. 2. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Clarion University Stadium, with the race getting underway at 9 a.m. For more information, call (814) 226-8760.
• The Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival will be held this Saturday in Punxsutawney. Vendors will be present and appetizers are included with ticket purchase. Guests can enjoy live acoustic music and special appearances by Punxsutawney Phil. There are two sessions for the wine festival, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.groundhog.org/wine-festival.