We’ve seen some excellent Peanut Butter Festivals here in New Bethlehem over the past 26 years, but it’s obvious that the three-day event that just wrapped up this past Sunday was one of the best ever.
Not only were there big crowds on hand throughout the weekend, but Gumtown Park and Water Street had more crafters and vendors than ever before. We were also introduced to the new Jeep Invasion, which attracted double the number of participants than expected in its first year, and a very successful half marathon that was added to the 5K race.
The talk at Monday’s meeting of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce centered around what can be done to improve the popular festival, as well as the need for more room to expand as additional vendors want to be a part of the growing success.
That’s all good news. But the reality is that in order for the festival to continue as it is, and to reach new heights, more volunteers and businesses will need to step up to lend a hand. A small group of people brought this year’s event to life, and more are needed for next year and beyond.
The festival is very important to our community. Not only does it give local residents a fun event for their families in their own backyards, but many local organizations rely on it to raise funds that are used for countless local efforts. And businesses in our valley benefit as well with thousands of people coming into town during those three days.
Kudos to the chamber and its volunteers and sponsors for pulling of a wonderful festival this year. We hope that the success inspires others to get involved so that the Peanut Butter Festival can get bigger and better in the future.
* * *
The Redbank Valley History Center’s quilt show and displays of Hawthorn and Purinton pottery over the weekend were a great addition to the Peanut Butter Festival.
So much local history was on display Saturday and Sunday at the beautiful old bank building now operated by the Redbank Valley Historical Society. And it was wonderful having experts on hand to share insights about the pottery and quilts.
Best of all, one lucky person got to take home a handmade quilt by local quilting master Carol Kennemuth. The “Seven Sisters” quilt was won by Sandy Hetrick. Congratulations!
* * *
There were plenty more winners from over the festival weekend, including those from the chamber of commerce’s Duck Race and the Cute As A Peanut photo contest.
The first place winner in the Duck Race was Nikki Clauser, whose fast swimming duck won her $200. Second place and $100 went to Lincoln Jackson, and third place and $75 went to Layken Crawford.
The Cute As A Peanut photo contest was divided into several age groups, with the following winners: Kinley Gundlach, under age 1 division; Layken Crawford, age one division; Ezra Cox, age two division; Colt Smith, age three division; and Gus Petruzzelli, age four division.
* * *
If you’re still looking for your festival fix, Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival gets underway this weekend and continues through Sunday, Oct. 2.
There’s a lot to see and do over the week-plus of events, and all the details can be found on our special Autumn Leaf Festival pages inside today’s paper.
There’s also some new and different things coming this year. A new children’s amusement area with inflatable rides and more will be set up, and local folks have come together to plan a busy week of games, programs and more for kids in Veterans Park.
Non-profit groups will run old-school carnival games Sunday through Friday — and the best part is they only cost a quarter per game, with proceeds helping out the local charities.
There will also be a magician on hand each day who also makes balloon creations, and a fire juggler will perform Sunday, Sept. 25, and Friday, Sept. 30. On Tuesday, story time with Jean Smith will be held, and children can have their hair braided by students from the Clarion County Career Center following the Kiddies Parade on Tuesday.
Face painting will be offered Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, and henna tattoos from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
There will be free crafts every day for kids, along with a free snack and drink while supplies last.
The children’s events will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on the first Sunday of the festival and next Friday for Farmers and Crafters Day. The hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
* * *
Summer has officially come to an end, and The Leader-Vindicator has a big group of photos that we will share with you next week as part of our annual “Take The L-V With You” promotion.
Every year, we ask our readers to take a copy of our newspaper along on their vacations, weekend getaways and day trips, and to submit a photo of them holding up The L-V at a memorable stop along the way.
This year, The Leader-Vindicator made it to a number of beaches up and down the East Coast, not to mention a number of other travel destinations throughout the county, and into the Canadian Rockies, Germany and Switzerland.
Check back next week to see all the great photos from our readers!