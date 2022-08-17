Summer officially continues for another month, but the season of summer vacation is coming to an end next week for many school-age children in our area.
Redbank Valley, Union, A-C Valley and Clarion Area schools will open for the new year on Wednesday, Aug. 24, while Karns City Area School District will return to session a day earlier, on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
It also appears that Clarion-Limestone School District students will have their summer extended, as the district has posted that the start of the new school year has been delayed until Tuesday, Sept. 6, due to “shortages created as a result of current national supply chain issues, and to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
We want to wish all our area students, along with teachers and school staff, a great school year filled with learning, new experiences, friends and memories that will last a lifetime.
With the start of the new school year comes the start of the new high school football season, and The Leader-Vindicator has football fans covered once again.
Not only will you be able to find preview stories for our local football teams in next week’s issue, but our annual football preview magazine, Kickoff 2022, will also be included in a coming issue of The L-V.
The magazine will feature senior profiles, team overviews and schedules for many teams across our area, including Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley, Central Clarion, Karns City and more.
The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo will wrap up its season this weekend, with the final days for the pool this season being Friday through Sunday.
Weather permitting, the pool will be open Aug. 19-20 from 1 to 7 p.m., and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 Admission is $5 per person, with a special $3 admission on Sunday.
Come on out and enjoy a last dip in the pool this year before the school year begins.
The Dayton Fair got underway earlier this week, and still has several big days of events lined up before it reaches its culmination Saturday night.
Events scheduled at the fair today (Thursday) include harness racing at noon, the junior livestock auction at 6:30 p.m. and off-road vehicle drag racing at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.
Friday’s lineup features the premier showmanship contest at 10 a.m., the animal dress-up contest at 2 p.m., the horse costume class at 5 p.m. and the night’s big attraction, the demolition derby, at 7 p.m.
Fair Week comes to a close on Saturday, with both the equine fun show and Ag Olympics at 9 a.m., a woodcarving and glass-blowers auction at 2 p.m. and the hog calling contest at 4 p.m. The evening will feature the mud bog at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks.
Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and at noon on Friday and Saturday.
Admission to the fairgrounds is $10. See you at the fair!
A number of other local events are also occurring this weekend, including the annual Horsethief Days in Knox.
Today’s events include community yard sales, as well as bike, power wheels and bed races along Main Street. Knox firefighters will offer a mock accident demonstration, and the Community Theater will present “Noodles” at the Knox United Methodist Church. Evening music will be provided by disc jockey Brian Buckley.
Yard sales will also be held on Friday, with the car show from 3 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, along with Bike Night. The band, Billy and the Neptunes, will perform from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
The final day of festivities on Saturday will open with street sales at 8 a.m. and community yard sales. The Jeep Invasion gets underway at 10 a.m., and axe throwing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be bingo at the old bank from noon to 3 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the Route 8 Band will perform from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by the Little Firefighters Baby Contest at 4:30 p.m. The Citizen of the Year will be announced at 5 p.m.
The Firemen’s Parade will step off at 5:30 p.m., and the evening will also include fireworks at dark.
For more information, visit knoxborough.com.
This weekend also marks the return of the Tionesta Indian Festival, which runs Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
Thursday’s lineup features An Evening With Elvis from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Allegheny Indian River Dancers at 8 p.m.
On Friday, a pet parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the Flashback Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
The main festival parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the big day also featuring Dino Roar at 3 and 5 p.m., the Allegheny Indian River Dancers at 4 p.m., the band, Necessary Experience, from 6 to 10 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m.
The car and motorcycle cruise-in will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, along with the craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a volleyball tournament at 1 p.m.
For a full list of events, visit the “Official Tionesta Indian Festival” page on Facebook.
Not only do we want to see where you “Take The L-V With You” this summer, but we want to give you a chance to win some prizes as well.
From day trips in the area, to weekend getaways, to full-blown family vacations, we ask readers each year to pack a copy of our newspaper and submit a photo of them with The L-V from a memorable stop along their journey.
Everyone who submits a photo for this year’s vacation photo pages will be entered in a drawing for a four-pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
You can send in your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to provide the names of everyone in the pictures, where they are from, and where your travels took you this year.
We’ll collect the photos all summer, and will share them in The L-V in late September.