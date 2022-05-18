This time of year has so much going on, with tons of end-of-the-school-year activities, community events, Memorial Day weekend remembrances and so much more.
Good thing you have The Leader-Vindicator in your hands to help you keep track of the busy schedule.
As you move into the late-spring and early-summer season, don’t forget to keep a copy of The L-V handy so that you can “Take The L-V With You” and have your photo published in the newspaper at the end of summer.
We are once again asking readers to take a copy of the newspaper with them, whether it be a day trip to a local fair or festival, a weekend getaway or a full-blown family vacation. All your travel party needs to do is take a moment to pose for a photo with The L-V at a memorable stop along your trip, and send your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Please be sure to include the names of everyone in the photo, as well as where they are from. And don’t forget to tell us where you went on your trip.
We can’t waitt to see where you take The L-V this summer!
* * *
One possible location to take The L-V is the amazing nearby Cook Forest State Park.
In this week’s paper, you’ll find several stories related to the upcoming Living History Weekend events at Cook Forest State Park to be held Memorial Day weekend.
And next week, in partnership with our sister newspaper in Brookville, we will bring to you our annual special section dedicated to Cook Forest, full of stories and photos about this gem of a park that is practically on our doorstep.
Don’t miss out and be sure to get your copy next week.
* * *
You also won’t want to miss the June 2 issue of The Leader-Vindicator, which will feature our special tribute to the Class of 2022, including individual photos of this year’s graduating classes from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, Clarion Area, A-C Valley and Keystone high schools.
It’s still not too late for parents, grandparents and other friends and family to offer a big “congratulations” to their seniors with a greeting ad in this year’s special section. But it’s almost too late — the deadline is today, Thursday, May 19, so give us a call right now at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224 to make sure that your ad is here on time. You can include photos of your graduate, as well as their future plans and any message you’d like to offer them.
* * *
Tickets are now on sale for the Armstrong Trail’s Tunnel Jam, which will be held Saturday, June 25, on the Sarah Furnace-side of the Brady Tunnel.
The event will feature a pig roast and more, along with live music by Max Schang’s Trio of Blues and Altered Vision.
Beer and wine will be available from Full Pint Brewery and Foxburg Wine Cellars. The event also includes a bonfire, raffles and more.
Tickets are $60 per person and tickets are limited to the first 250 people. Visit armstrongtrails.org for more information, and a link to preregister for tickets.
* * *
Get your ATV ready and head on up to Marienville this weekend for the Tour-De-Forest, an ATV leisure ride through the scenic Allegheny National Forest.
The event will take riders on a number of designated forest roads and trails that aren’t usually open to ATVs.
The ride opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, and proceeds benefit the Marienville Volunteer Fire Co.
For all the details, visit www.marienville-fire.com.