Summer is officially here, and boy has it already been a scorcher at times.
If you’re looking to cool off, you have a couple of great options nearby.
The Union Pool Park in Sligo is open daily from 1 to 7 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is $5 per person, with a $1 admission after 5 p.m. each day. And Mondays are half price.
Or head on down to the Belmont Complex in Kittanning, which is also open daily, from noon to 8 p.m. Admission for ages 3 and older is $7 per day, and half price after 5 p.m. Children age 2 and under are free.
Or even better, both pools offer season memberships for families and individuals, so you can stay cool all summer long.
* * *
We hope everyone is planning to visit New Bethlehem this Friday, June 24 as we celebrate the annual Customer Appreciation Day, held by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce to showcase local businesses.
Starting at 9 a.m., pick up your passports at RMS Furniture and visit all the stops in downtown Newbie, including a number of vendors that will be set up in the municipal parking lot off the Redbank Valley Trail.
Those who collect all the passport stamps in town, will be entered in a drawing for several fantastic grand prizes, including a weekend stay at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast cabins, a skating party at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and a backyard family movie night package that includes a portable screen, film projector and speakers.
Many more prizes will be given away in the event’s Chinese auction as well, and many of the participating businesses are offering special deals, sidewalk sales, giveaways and more all day.
Check out the two-page preview in today’s paper, and check back next week for a list of the prize winners!
* * *
And while you’re out and about on Friday, stop in The Leader-Vindicator office in New Bethlehem for our Customer Appreciation Day Subscription Special.
Buy a year of The L-V delivered to your mailbox, and get two months free!
Get all the details in the advertisement in today’s paper, or call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 on Friday to get the special deal.
* * *
Nothing says summer like enjoying a good meal and listening to music outside. You can do both this Saturday as the Armstrong Trail hosts its second annual Tunnel Jam on the trail outside the Brady Tunnel’s Sarah Furnace entrance.
Tickets for the Saturday, June 25 event are $60 each, and include a pig roast from Thoma’s Market and side dishes prepared by Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant in New Bethlehem. Beer and wine will be available from Full Pint Brewery and Foxburg Wine Cellars.
Admission also includes live music from Max Schang’s Trio of Blues, and the band, Altered Vision.
There will also be raffles, a bonfire and more. Shuttle service from the parking area along Sarah Furnace Road begins at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are limited, and you must preregister for the event. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/tunnel-jam-tickets-315333148937.
* * *
This Saturday, June 25, also marks the return of the Knight Crusiers’ “Cruise For The Cure” at the Clarion County Airport in Paint Township.
The car cruise, planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., benefits the Clarion Cancer Center’s Sunshine Fund.
Prizes will be awarded for the top six cars in the event, which will also feature raffles, auction baskets and an appearance by the C-53 Beach City Baby airplane from World War II.
For more information, email knightcrusiersnwpa@gmail.com.
* * *
On Sunday, June 26, free guided tours will be offered at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park near Brookville.
Enjoy an interpretive guided walking tour through Scripture Rocks Park and learn the story of Douglas Stahlman, a troubled man with a powerful message.
The 1.5-mile gravel-covered pathways wind through more than 60 boulders carved with religious verses by Douglas Stahlman in the early 1900s. The guided tour includes the story of Douglas Stahlman and his years of conducting public worship services along with residing on Altar Rock, where he began penning his Dedicated Rocks Book.
The tour also loops through the Port Barnett Rockshelter, a controlled archaeology dig conducted by North Fork Chapter 29 Excavation Project. Findings provided evidence of visitors at least 5,300 years ago.
Guided hikes are held the last Sunday of every month at 1 p.m., including June 26, July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.
This event is free. Donations are appreciated. Participants are asked not to bring pets on the tour.