March arrived on Tuesday, with clear skies, sunshine and above-freezing temperatures. So, not too much like a ferocious lion, and more like the proverbial lamb.
Rain did come later in the day, with more predicted last night (Wednesday).
The National Weather Center’s forecast anticipates temperatures to cool off a bit today (Thursday), with a high of around 32 degrees, but with clear skies through Friday. Temperatures are expected to jump up into the 50s on Saturday, with a chance of rain. The showers are predicted to continue into Sunday, as the mercury reaches into the low 60s during the day.
We don’t want to jinx anything, but it sure sounds and feels like spring weather to us.
* * *
It’s a big weekend for both Redbank Valley and Union high schools, as the curtains will rise on a pair of popular musical comedies.
At Redbank, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will open tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m., with additional productions Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
”The Addams Family” will be the featured entertainment at Union this year, with shows at 7 p.m. nightly tonight, tomorrow and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for both shows, so be sure to pick a night and come on out to support our local students and the arts in our communities.
* * *
As an added incentive to check out the opening night of “The Addams Family” at Union, the school’s Prom Committee will host a spaghetti dinner tonight (Thursday) from 3 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Dinners are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
You can’t beat that: Dinner and a live show all in one place, supporting two great causes.
* * *
The 2nd Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show will be held this Saturday, March 5, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park skating rink from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The show will feature many different spring décor ideas, jewelry, natural oils, soaps, tumblers and more — something for everyone!
Of course, the the Easter Bunny will make his appearance for pictures with the kids, with Adam Myers Photography on hand.
The kitchen will be open with lunch offers, and there will be a Chinese Auction with lots of donated items.
* * *
The Lenten season is here, and that also brings with it local fish dinners!
The New Bethlehem Fire Co. will once again host its dinners every other Friday, starting next Friday, March 11, and continuing on March 25 and April 8. Held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall along Arch Street, the dinners include fish or chicken, along with french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, and a dessert. Drinks are included as well. The cost this year is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Over in Bradys Bend, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will hold weekly fish dinners every Friday through Lent, serving from 4 to 6:30 p.m. nightly. Dine-in meals, as well as take-outs, will be available. You can call ahead to order at (724) 526-5180.
If you want to make a trip to the north, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lucinda will offer take-out dinners every Friday during Lent from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church hall. Dinners include coleslaw, as well as a choice of fried or baked fish, fish hoagie, shrimp or jumbo shrimp, along with a choice of french fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Jumbo shrimp dinners are $13. The church will also offer take-out lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, featuring a fish sandwich for $8 and fish hoagie for $10. Lunches include coleslaw and french fries. Call to order lunches at (814) 226-8310.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced the start of its People in the Great Outdoors Photo Contest.
Photos of people enjoying outdoor activities can be submitted now through May 31. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in June with the four entries receiving the most votes winning cash prizes: $100 for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third and $25 for fourth.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. Entries must meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.