Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ‘cause it’s coooooold out there today.
Actually, the forecast for today isn’t quite so frigid out there, but if you’re familiar with the classic movie about our favorite local woodchuck, “Groundhog Day,” then you no doubt remember that line that’s repeated over and over every time that Bill Murray’s character, Phil Connors, wakes up on the same day time and again.
And of course, that day is Groundhog Day, which we celebrate today, Feb. 2.
By the time you have this newspaper in your hands, Punxsutawney Phil will have already made his annual prediction. Will there be six more weeks of winter? Or is spring just around the corner? As we write this, we still don’t know.
Regardless of whether or not Phil saw his shadow this morning, there are still a lot of fun things happening the rest of the day and into the weekend in Punxsutawney, so make the short drive and enjoy the festivities.
Throughout the day there will be food trucks, local artisans and craft vendors, wineries and breweries, and more set up in Barclay Square.
There will be snow and wood carvings, balloons, and performances by The Whistlepigs at 11 a.m. and Frank Vieira at 1:30 p.m.
Happy Groundhog Day!
* * *
Punxsutawney is not very far away — but guess what? We have groundhogs around these parts too.
You can learn about them all this evening at the Redbank Valley Public Library as the Clarion Conservation District presents the program, “Life Underground: Groundhogs and Other Rodents of Pennsylvania.”
The free program begins at 5 p.m. and is open to all ages.
* * *
Not that we’re challenging Phil with any predictions of our own, but you’ll also find in this week’s L-V our special Winter Wonderland section, with photos, stories and more about local wintertime fun.
The Leader-Vindicator also has a number of other special projects, contests and promotions coming up over the next few weeks, starting off with our annual Valentine’s Day prize giveaway.
If you haven’t entered your name in the contest to win one of three great prize packages, you need to do so by tomorrow, Feb. 3. Drop off your entries at our New Bethlehem office, or email your name, address and phone number to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. We will announce the winners in next week’s newspaper.
We are once again accepting submissions for our National Love Your Pet Day photo pages. All you need to do is email a photo of your pet to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net before the Feb. 10 deadline. Please be sure to include the pet’s name, the owners’ names and where they are from. Last year we were swamped with so many photos that it took several weeks to publish them all in The L-V. We will begin showcasing your pet photos in our Feb. 16 issue and continue each week until we get them all in.
Also looking ahead, our annual Readers Choice Awards special section will be published in the March 2 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator chooses one of our many subscribers to recognize as our Subscriber of the Week, and we showcase their name on Page A-2 of the newspaper.
From those weekly winners, we select one person as our Subscriber of the Month, and add a free month to their L-V subscription.
For January, our Subscriber of the Month is Fern Gourley of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
For January, our Subscriber of the Month is Fern Gourley of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!