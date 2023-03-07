Maybe we haven’t had the kind of winter weather many have been experiencing in California lately, but Mother Nature reminded us this week that winter isn’t over just yet.
After some downright springlike weather, the temperatures dropped again, and we even had a fair amount of snow that greeted us when we woke up Tuesday morning.
And it looks like we have a chance of some more snow this Friday and Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the teens Saturday night.
We may not have had a full “six more weeks of winter,” but we aren’t out of the woods just yet.
* * *
A great way to wait out the cold weather is to stay warm and toasty while enjoying a great show.
Redbank Valley High School will present “Shrek The Musical” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the newly renovated school auditorium.
The curtain rises at 8 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Get your tickets online or at the door.
And if you’re up for a double feature, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs will take on Serra Catholic in the opening round of the PIAA 2A state playoffs on Friday at Redbank, with the game starting at 6 p.m.
Support your Redbank performers and athletes this weekend!
* * *
And best of luck to all of our local high school basketball teams that are in the state playoffs this weekend.
In addition to the Redbank girls who play on Friday evening at home, the Union Golden Knights will host Turkeyfoot Valley on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Also, Clarion-Limestone’s boys basketball team will take on Bishop Canevin at home at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
And Karns City’s boys team will travel to Aliquippa for their first game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Cheer on your teams this weekend!
* * *
Now for a little bit of bad news: Yes, we will lose an hour of sleep this weekend.
Ugh.
Don’t forget that daylight-saving time begins on Sunday, March 12.
Spring forward, and set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed this Saturday night.
The good news is that the time change is one more sign that spring is just around the corner. The season officially begins this year on Monday, March 20, with the vernal equinox.
* * *
Just a reminder about a couple of events that we featured in last week’s paper, that are coming up soon:
First, the United Way of Clarion County’s Clarion River Bluegrass Festival returns to the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Clarion this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performances take place starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, continue from noon until late in the evening on Saturday, and conclude with a bluegrass worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Visit www.uwclarionco.org for all the details.
And on Monday, the Redbank Valley History Center plays host to a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first train that came through the Redbank Valley area. The 6:30 p.m. program will take visitors on an imaginary ride in a steam locomotive on the Allegheny Valley Low Grade Railroad. Visitors are also encouraged to bring along any railroad memorabilia or stories to share.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator selects one of our many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week, honoring them on Page A-2.
From those weekly winners, we name a Subscriber of the Month, who receives one free month added to their subscription.
For February, our Subscriber of the Month was J.V. Sample of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
If you’d like to subscribe and don’t currently have a subscription, you can take advantage of our spring special and receive 52 weeks of The L-V delivered to your mailbox for only $40.
The offer is good for in-state subscriptions only, and for new subscribers. Give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to get the deal today!