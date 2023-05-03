It was a little longer journey than we first anticipated, but our 2023 Trail Guide makes its debut in this week’s newspaper.
After last year’s Trail Guide won a Keystone Media Award in the Special Section category, this year’s guide is our largest ever, featuring 36 pages packed full of stories, photos, maps and more about a wide range of trails throughout our region.
And while the weather hasn’t exactly been the best lately for heading out on the trail, that hopefully will change and you’ll have to chance to check out all that our trails have to offer.
Thank you to all the groups involved with this year’s Trail Guide, and to the many local businesses that support the special section with their advertisements.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator’s next big project is coming up fast, with our special Mother’s Day Tribute in next week’s newspaper.
There’s still time to submit a photo of Mom and her kiddos to be included for free on our special pages. We just need to have your photo and information sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net by Monday, May 8. Make sure you include the names of everyone pictured and where they are from.
From all the photos we receive, we will select three lucky winners who will each receive gift cards to local businesses, including: A $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Central Electric, $50 in gift certificates to Zack’s Restaurant and $25 from Village Pizza!
* * *
Also coming up in The L-V, our special section devoted to the graduating Class of 2023 will be featured in our June 1 newspaper.
The section will include individual photos of seniors from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, A-C Valley, Clarion Area and Keystone high schools.
Parents and family members of local senior class members can take part by offering their congratulations and best wishes to their students with special greeting ads in the section.
The deadline to get your congratulatory ad in the special section is May 15, so don’t delay! Your ad can include photos of your student, information about what their future plans are, and any special messages to the graduating senior.
Give Deb Huffman a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224 to be a part of this keepsake section.
* * *
This weekend is prom weekend for several schools in our area, including Redbank Valley, Union and Clarion-Limestone.
You can find the prom court photos in this week’s paper, and check back next week for photos of the prom queens and kings.
We wish all prom-goers a very fun and safe evening full of memories and time with friends.
* * *
The springtime weather — sunny, with temperatures in the 70s — are coming back this weekend, and we have the perfect event for you on Sunday to enjoy the sunshine.
The Armstrong Trail will host its Spring Wildflower Walk on Sunday, May 7, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Led by forester Dave Beale, the walk will start off at 100 Third Avenue in Ford City and take participants from the Armstrong Trail/Ross Avenue up the old trolley lane and Tub Mill Run. This spur line will be developed into a trail linking Ford City and Ford Cliff.
Be prepared to taste branches and see many varieties of wildflowers.
Check out more from the Armstrong Trail by visiting their website at armstrongtrail.org and the group’s Facebook page.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator recognizes one of our many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week, publishing their name on Page A-2 of the newspaper.
And from those weekly winners, we select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their subscription.
For April, our Subscriber of the Month is Lori Belfield of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
If you don’t subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator, give us a call right away to get a special introductory rate so that you won’t miss out on every issue of The L-V delivered to your mailbox, as well as full access to our website and full e-Edition. Call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to sign up today.