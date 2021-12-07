Christmas colors may be everywhere these days, but the Redbank Valley area is being encouraged to also show support the local Bulldogs football team as it heads to the PIAA Class 1A State Championship Game this Thursday at 1 p.m. in Hershey.
New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows has asked for all local businesses and residents to show their Bulldog Pride by decorating their storefronts and homes in support of the history-making football team.
The community came together last night (Tuesday) for an old-fashioned pep rally for the team in the VFW parking lot, and will come together again Wednesday morning to line Broad Street to see the team off as they head to Hershey.
Good luck to our Redbank Valley Bulldogs as they give it all they got in one last game for the championship trophy. Go Bulldogs!
* * *
The Christmas festivities continue in our area this weekend, with several great events you won’t want to miss.
On Friday, be sure to stop in the Redbank Valley History Center, located in the former Northwest Bank building along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, for the Historical Christmas Celebration and Festival of Trees.
The historic building has been wonderfully decorated for the season, featuring nearly 20 gorgeous Christmas trees that were created by local businesses and organizations. It is not only a beautiful sight to behold, but you can also vote for your favorite tree.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a social time starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with cookies and punch while you look at the trees. That will be followed at 6 p.m. by a holiday music concert presented by a number of talented local musicians.
* * *
The Christmas events continue on Saturday and Sunday as the New Bethlehem Area Community Choir presents the Christmas cantata, “The Glory of the Lord,” at the First Church of God.
Show times are at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The choir, under the direction of Bill Young, is a longstanding tradition in our area, presenting Christmas and Easter cantatas each year.
* * *
If you’re the outdoors type and the cold doesn’t bother you, head on up to the northern part of Clarion County this Saturday as the Clarion Conservation District hosts the Walking in a Winter Wonderland Hike at the Farmington Township Community Park.
The free two-mile hike will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on the park’s relatively flat and paved trail.
Dress for the winter as you check out the resilient plants and wildlife that thrive in the cold Pennsylvania winters.
Organizers ask that you register for the hike by Dec. 9 by calling (814) 393-6147.
* * *
Also on Saturday, the Historic Church Tour will be held in downtown Brookville, featuring seven of the area’s landmark houses of worship as they are decorated for Christmas.
Participating churches include: Brookville Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, First Baptist Church, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Evangelical United Methodist Church.
The tour gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Brookville Presbyterian Church, and guests are invited to join in or leave the tour at any time.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator is now accepting letters to Santa Claus from local children. While many of our young students at Redbank and Union schools send in letters through their classes, we welcome any letters to Santa from younger children not in school, and any others in our readership area who would like to share their letters in The L-V.
All you need to do is email your letter to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, drop off the letter at our office in New Bethlehem, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Please be sure to include the child’s name, age and where they are from.
Don’t delay, as time is running out and we only have two more issues to publish before Christmas arrives!