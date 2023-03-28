The arrival of April on Saturday also brings with it the start of Easter events in the area, as well as the opening day of trout fishing season.
On the holiday schedule, the Easter Bunny will be hopping into our area for several visits this Saturday, April 1.
The Redbank Valley Public Library will welcome the Easter Bunny with holiday activities from noon to 2 p.m.
The Bunny will also make an appearance at the Sligo Improvement Committee’s Easter Brunch and Youth Bingo at the Sligo Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1.
The brunch will be served from 10 to 11:30 a.m., featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, pastries and drinks. Bunny Bingo will follow at noon.
Admission is $5 for children age 14 and younger, and $8 for adults. Participants are encouraged to wear an Easter bonnet or ball cap, with the best two headpieces winning prizes.
Also this Saturday, the Spring Fling, benefitting Charitable Deeds and Services, will be held at the Clarion Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Featuring local crafters and vendors, the event will also include photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
Saturday, April 1, is also the start of trout fishing season in Pennsylvania, and the opening day for the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club’s 37th annual Trout Fishing Derby.
The contest runs through May 30, with 1,900 rainbow trout stocked in Red Bank Creek between Mayport and Oak Ridge. Of those fish, 75 have been tagged for prizes totaling $2,100.
You can still get your derby tickets from club members, or at the following locations: Heeter Lumber, A-Plus, LongShot Arms and Ammo, Hetrick Farm Supply, M&S Meats, Mayport Gas, Ferringer Enterprises, New Bethlehem Auto Parts and Rich’s Outdoor World.
We wish all our local anglers the best of luck out on the water this weekend.
* * *
Experience Armstrong, the official tourism agency for Armstrong County, has announced that copies of the 2023 Armstrong County Adventure Guide will be available starting today (Thursday) at the group’s headquarters along Market Street in Kittanning.
Featuring details about many of the county’s attractions, businesses and more, the guides are great for helping to plan your spring and summer adventures in Armstrong County.
This year’s guide highlights 200-plus miles of trails in the county, along with 14 sites in the county on the National Register of Historic Places, and the county’s eight golf courses.
You can also view a digital version of the guide online at armstrongcounty.com, or request to have a copy mailed to you by also visiting the website.
* * *
Looking ahead, mark your calendars for the annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the New Bethlehem Lions Club, which will be held Saturday, April 8 in Gumtown Park.
The egg hunting, which will be divided into age groups, will begin sharply at 10 a.m. — so make sure you’re not late.
Following the egg hunt, the Redbank Valley History Center, just a block away from the park along Broad Street, will host a visit by the Easter Bunny.
Photos with children and pets will be offered for a fee.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator’s annual Trail Guide is coming once again at the end of April, and we’re calling on our readers and Facebook followers to help us find the perfect photo for the cover of the special section.
If you have a trail-related photo that was taken along one of the local trails in the past year, you can share it with us by emailing it to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Please include the photographer’s name, address and phone number, as well as details on when and where the photo was taken.
In addition to helping us find a photo for our Trail Guide cover, we plan to publish some of the submitted photos inside the guide. And from those selected photos, we will choose one winner who will receive four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo!
Get your entries in today! The Trail Guide will be included in the April 27 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.