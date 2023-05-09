People have been talking for months already about next year’s presidential election. But don’t forget that next week’s municipal primary election will likely have a far greater impact on your day-to-day life and in our communities.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 for Republicans and Democrats to nominate their candidates for important local offices that shape the place we live.
The election will feature several countywide races — commissioner and row offices — as well as borough and township positions, and the ever-important school board seats.
These are the folks who make the decisions about our local roads, schools, parks, police and more. Be sure to cast your ballot on Tuesday.
* * *
This Sunday, May 14, is a special day set aside for some of the most special people in our lives.
Mother’s Day is coming up fast, and while we encourage you to take mom for dinner, buy her some flowers or candy, or treat her to other gifts and goodies, the best thing you can do is to set aside time to be with your mom and to tell her how much she means to you.
To all the mothers in our area, we wish you a happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for all you do for your family, as well as everything you give back to your community.
* * *
We’ve missed it for months, but it’s coming back — the Gumtown Community Market will open for the season on Friday, May 19.
Located in the pavilion at Gumtown Park along Water Street in New Bethlehem, the farm market is open every Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
While there will be a limited amount of fresh vegetables for sale this time of year, the market vendors will also offer up tasty baked good, homemade items, canned goods, candies and more.
* * *
The annual Cops and Bobbers youth fishing event, spearheaded by the Southern Clarion Police Association, will return to New Bethlehem this Saturday, May 13.
Kids can try their hand at fishing in Red Bank Creek from the area Gumtown Park and Scout Hall Park areas, with local police officers and others on hand to help them out.
Children can help stock the creek with fish starting at 8 a.m. Fishing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Check out the full story in today’s newspaper.
* * *
Northwestern PA’s Remake Learning Days, the third-annual learning festival, continues through May 23.
Clarion County and surrounding areas will propel learning forward with engaging family-friendly events.
Locally, head to the Clarion YMCA for a free Innovation Playground with 20-plus hands-on learning activities, demonstrations and simulations, on Friday, May 12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday, kids can join the free Theater Workshop hosted by Clarion Center for the Arts from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
On Wednesday, May 17, fourth and fifth grade students from Redbank Valley Intermediate School in Hawthorn will give kids and their families a chance to try out coding, building Makey Makey projects, and try to light up an LED light with copper tape. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
And on Saturday, May 20, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg will read the book “Stand Tall Molly Lou Melon” by Patty Lovell after which participants will build towers out of provided materials. Things get underway at the library at 11 a.m.
For a full list of events across the region, visit remakelearningdays.org.
* * *
Time is running out to give a shout-out to the graduating senior in your life.
Monday, May 15, is the deadline to include your congratulatory message in The Leader-Vindicator’s upcoming tribute to the Class of 2023.
The special section, set to appear in the June 1 issue, will feature photos of senior students from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, A-C Valley, Clarion Area and Keystone high schools.
You can also purchase an ad that gives parents, grandparents and other loved ones the chance to showcase their senior, include additional photos, and offer up a message to your senior.
To celebrate your senior, give Deb Huffman a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224 as soon as possible. Don’t miss out on this great keepsake for the Class of 2023.