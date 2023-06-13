That guy who was always hanging around the house — you know, the one you went to when Mom told you “No!” — takes center stage this weekend as we celebrate Father’s Day.
Dad is a popular guy, as evidenced by the dozens of photos we received for our special Father’s Day Tribute pages which can be found in this week’s newspaper. Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo; it’s great to see so much love for the guys who do so much for their families and our communities.
To all the Dads in our area, we wish you all a very Happy Father’s Day!
* * *
Despite the cool and rainy weather we’ve experienced in the past week, the summer season is in full swing, with so much to do in our area, you’ll have to make some tough choices. (Although we should note that summer doesn’t technically begin until Wednesday, June 21.)
The third annual Victory in the Valley returns to Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Saturday, June 17.
This free, outdoor Christian music festival will get underway at 4 p.m. and feature performances by Cochren & Co., Hannah Kerr and A Day Awaits.
Sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association and Family Life, the event will also include concessions during the shows. Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair.
For more information, visit Victory in the Valley on Facebook.
* * *
This Saturday also marks the return of the Sligo Fire Department’s Shamrock Run, a 25-plus mile ATV/UTV ride.
Preregistration begins on Friday, June 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the ball field in Sligo along Madison Street.
On Saturday, parking and registration moves to 2003 Madison Street Extension, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Trails open for dirt bikes at 8:30 a.m., and for all others at 9 a.m.
The cost is $20 per person ($10 for kids age 12 and under), with proceeds benefitting the local fire company. There will be raffles, T-shirts to purchase, concessions and more.
Check out their Facebook page at “Sligofire ATV UTV Run” for more details.
* * *
The Brookville Laurel Festival is also going on this week, with a lot of big events now through Saturday.
Today (Thursday) is Hometown Heroes day at the festival, with the dedication of the military troop banners this evening at 6 p.m.
On Friday, sidewalk sales will be held in downtown Brookville, and there will be tours of local manufacturing companies including: Brookville Equipment Corp. from 10 a.m. to noon; Berry Global Inc. from 9:30 a.m. to noon; Brookville Glove Manufacturing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Beverage Air from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Miller Fabrication Solutions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The evening’s musical entertainment will feature the band, The Thieves, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Town Square.
On Saturday, Laurel Festival events kick off with the 5K run at 9 a.m. The Grand Parade steps off at 2 p.m. A free strawberry social will be held in the Town Square at 3 p.m.
Entertainment during the day includes acoustic musician Gary Bickerstaff from 3 to 5:30 p.m., and the band, Joe Patrick and 4 on the Floor, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The festival concludes with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
* * *
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s new permanent Story Walk installation will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 20, at the trailhead area of the Sligo Spur off Route 861, just outside of Rimersburg.
Story lovers of all ages are invited to the grand opening for the Story Walk, which will begin at 1 p.m.
This summer’s story is “Bella the Blue Duck and Friends” by Jennifer Young. You can take a stroll down the trail and read a page of the story at intervals along the way.
* * *
Clarion County Family Net will present its annual Family Celebration Day at the Union Pool Park in Sligo on Wednesday, June 21.
Free activities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include games, door prizes, lunch and much more. Swimming starts at 1 p.m.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, so bring the whole family and join in the full day of fun. For more information, call (814) 223-1590.
* * *
Don’t forget that Monday, June 19 is the newest of our federal holidays, Juneteenth.
That means that post offices, banks and many government offices will be closed on Monday.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, June 17, through Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
June 19, known as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, is an official annual observance in Pennsylvania. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas — the furthest point in the south — with news of the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth is a day to commemorate emancipation and the steps we’ve taken towards freedom.