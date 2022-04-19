Apparently we are living in the Winter That Just Won’t End.
It’s not uncommon to see a few snowflakes in April, but when we get past the mid-point of the month and we have to clear snow from our cars and pray that local crews still have the plows on their trucks, that’s a bit much.
Local roadways became a little tricky Monday evening, and by Tuesday morning, some areas — including along Route 861 in the Rimersburg vicinity — were nearly impassable until the temperature warmed up enough to start melting the slush off the pavement.
Youth baseball and softball teams have had a heck of a time trying to play any games this spring, and area farmers and gardeners have quite literally seen their springtime progress stuck in the mud.
Is it possible we misheard the groundhog and he actually said we should expect six more MONTHS of winter?!?
Let’s hope we might be turning a corner in the next few days as the National Weather Service is calling for partly sunny weather this Friday and Saturday, with highs of 64 and 74 respectively. Then we could see a total transformation on Sunday, as it’s predicted to be sunny with a high of near 80 degrees.
* * *
In talking this week with Judy Hetrick, who organizes the popular Gumtown Community Market in New Bethlehem, very little headway has been able to be made when it comes to springtime produce in our area.
In fact, she said that because of the unpredictable weather and the inability of many of the farm market’s growers to actually till their gardens this spring, the opening date of the market this year has not yet been set.
But fret now, because the Gumtown Market vendors will host a Spring Fling May 6 and 7 at the Little House, two miles west of New Bethlehem on Route 861 to offer a taste of what lies ahead.
The event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will be held inside the garage, and will feature homemade doughnuts, baked goods, handmade aprons and embroidered items, wooden bowls, doll clothes, home goods, canned goods and more.
Also on those days, a spring craft show will take place at the Fox Farm Inn and Venue along Long Lane West outside of Rimersburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The show will include a number of vendors with handmade rugs, soaps, crocheted items, dog treats, jewelry, baked goods and more.
* * *
Experience Armstrong has announced that its 2022 Armstrong County Visitors Guide is now available.
You can pick up your copy at the Welcome Center in Kittanning or around the county at various businesses.
If you would like a copy mailed to you, send an email to info@armstrongcounty.com with your mailing address.
An online version of the guide will soon be available on the tourism group’s website at www.armstrongcounty.com.
* * *
And speaking of annual guides, The Leader-Vindicator’s 2022 Trail Guide will be published with the April 28 edition of the newspaper.
Be sure to check out the Trail Guide, which features stories, photos and maps of a number of local trails.
This year’s guide will include information about the Redbank Valley Trail, Armstrong Trail, Rail 66 Country Trail, Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County, Butler Freeport Community Trail, Trans Allegheny Trails System and the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
Pick up a copy of next week’s Leader-Vindicator and hit the trails!
* * *
Also looking ahead, The L-V will once again offer up a tribute to the most special people in the world — Mothers!
In the May 5 newspaper, we will publish photos submitted by our readers showcasing local moms and their kids (of all ages).
You can honor your mother by sending a photo of her and her children to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or sharing it on one of The Leader-Vindicator’s Mother’s Day posts in the coming days.
Remember: You must include the names of everyone pictured and where they are from. The deadline to submit your photo is Friday, April 29.