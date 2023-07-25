• First Fridays are back at the Redbank Valley Community Center. Stop by on Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m., which will feature live music on the deck. The E-Z Dogs truck will be onsite as well. Bring the family and enjoy a relaxing evening of free music.
• The 3rd Annual Ladies 9-Hole Golf Scramble will be held Aug. 15 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course. More details and registration information can be found on the community center’s Facebook page.
• Adult Education and GED classes through the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 are held every Tuesday and Thursday at the Redbank Valley Community Center from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at no cost. Register by calling 1-800-461-6711 or visit www.iu5.org. Classes have started.
• Every Monday the community center hosts the Clarion Agency on Aging. If you are interested in attending the senior center, contact the agency to sign up.
• The center hosts Pastor Doug from the Leatherwood Church every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like to have private counseling, you are encouraged to seek this free guidance.
• Stampin’ with Dee Yeany is offered every second Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5.
• A knitting group meets at the center every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Please come and bring what you are working on, or if you are interested in learning something new, we have a wonderful group of ladies to help you.
• The community center is available for rentals. The cost is $75 for four hours, and $15 for each additional hour. Call (814) 457-5033 to check availability.